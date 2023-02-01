Across State Lines: Zelalem Signs in the Netherlands

As the transfer window for much of Europe closed yesterday, a former Sporting KC player returned to Europe, joining a new club. Former midfielder, Gedion Zelalem, has returned to Europe, signing with FC Den Bosch in the Netherlands. Den Bosch is currently 16th of 20 teams in the Eerste Divisie, the second division in the Netherlands. Zelalem has spent the last three years with New York City FC after his option wasn’t picked up by Kansas City. Zelalem played nineteen times for NYCFC over those three seasons, starting twice.

Elsewhere in the transfer window, as it closed, former Kansas City homegrown player, Gianluca Busio did not make the rumored move from Venezie to Pisa in Serie B.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Defeated Dreams 1-0.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 45 minutes in Chindia’s 2-1 win over Petrolul 52.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Dressed but did not play in Virton’s 3-1 loss to Anderlecht II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-0 win over Marathon. Dressed but did not play in Vida’s 3-1 loss to Olancho.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 5-1 loss to O’Higgins.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Dressed but did not play in Durango’s 2-1 win over Mineros de Zacatecas.

Kaili Auvray (ACA) - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Martin’s 2-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 75 minutes in Vasas’ 0-0 draw with Ferencvaros.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - No game until 2/4.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in either of Future’s games.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game until 2/10.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 1-0 win over Adelaide.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Cittadella.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Golden Star 2-1. Tied Diamantinoise 2-2.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Dressed but did not play in Bengaluru’s 3-1 win over Chennaiyin.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 3-2 win over Leiknir Reykjavik.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal. Started and played 60 minutes, recording an assist in Aston Villa’s 11-0 cup win over Fylde.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Honved.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 3 goals in Tijuana’s 4-1 win over Puebla.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva’s 1-0 loss to Churchill Brothers.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 2-0 loss to Real Aviles.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - Valur - Iceland - Did not dress in Valur’s 1-0 win over Fylkir.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-0 loss to Sporting San Miguelito.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game until 2/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 88 minutes, scoring a goal in Brisbane’s 3-3 draw with Wellington.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - No game until 2/3.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-2 draw with Wil.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 2-1 win over Valadares Gaia.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Vitesse’s 2-2 draw with Twente. Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Vitesse’s 3-1 win over Heerenven.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Vizela’s 3-1 win over Rio Ave.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Accra’s 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 1-0 loss to Monterrey.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Peralada.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 5-0 in over Canberra United.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Started and played 73 minutes in Sarmiento’s 0-0 draw with Instituto.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - No game until 2/11.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 2/11.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over Fylkir.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Safa’s 1-0 win over Alakhaa Al Ahli.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in MTK’s 2-0 win over Szentlorinc SE.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’ 0-0 draw with Glasgow City.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Lens.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 2-1 loss to Lokomotive Leipzig.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Liverpool. Started and played 65 minutes in West Ham’s 2-0 cup win over Wolverhampton.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Hajduk’s 3-0 loss to Istra 1961.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over Fylkir.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-0 win over Zurich.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 1-1 draw with Mukura.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - No game until 2/25.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Started and played 55 minutes in AEK’s 1-0 loss to PAE Chania.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - No game until 2/26.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Monagas - Venezuela - No game until 2/2.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dressin Hilden’s 3-3 draw with 1.FC Monheim.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - No game until 3/11.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 78 minutes, recording a goal and an assist in Benfica’s 4-1 cup win over Sporting. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Benfica’s 4-1 win over Maritimo.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Walsall’s 1-0 cup loss to Leicester City.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 1-1 draw with PT Prachuap.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Gorica’s 2-0 loss to Osijek.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 3-2 win over Mafra.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Just signed for the club.

Indoor

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 6-4 win over Chihuahua.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’s games.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in Utica’s 8-7 win over Baltimore.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 11-5 loss to Chihuahua. Played in St. Louis’s 7-4 loss to Monterrey.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 5-4 win over Baltimore. Scored a goal in Harrisburg’s 4-3 win over Florida.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 5-1 win over Tacoma. Had an assist in Empire’s 9-7 win over Tacoma.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not play in Florida’s 4-3 loss to Harrisburg.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not play in Florida’s 4-3 loss to Harrisburg.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had 3 goals and 2 assists in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game until 2/5.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Had an assist in Empire’s 5-1 win over Tacoma. Had an assist in Empire’s 9-7 win over Tacoma.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 6-4 win over Chihuahua.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 6-4 win over Chihuahua.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 assists in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not dress in Rapid City’s 16-9 loss to Cleveland.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 5-1 loss to Empire. Played in Tacoma’s 9-7 win over Tacoma.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Did not play in Florida’s 4-3 loss to Harrisburg.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - Offseason.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Boubacar Traore (SPR)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)