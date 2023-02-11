Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Sosa Scores 100th Goal

Zach Reget immediately endeared himself to the KC Comets fans on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, scoring five goals in Kansas City’s 12-6 win over the Florida Tropics. While Reget was the main attraction with his performance, a number of other Comets reached milestones with the team in the game, here are the stats and milestones from the game.

John Sosa’s 2nd goal was his 100th in league play for the Comets. He’s the 4th player all time on reach that mark, joining Leo Gibson, Vahid Assadpour, and Lucas Rodriguez.

Sosa’s first goal was his 99th in league play for KC, it tied him with Byron Alvarez and Bryan Perez for 4th all time on that list. His second goal broke the tie, giving him sole possession of 4th place on that list.

Sosa’s first goal was his 106th in all competitions for KC, tying him with Perez for 5th all time on that list. His second goal was his 107th goal, giving him sole possession of 5th place all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s first goal was his 45th in league play for KC, tying him with Kiel Williams for 12th all time on that list. His second goal was his 46th, giving him sole possession of 12th all time on that list.

Sousa’s first goal was his 51st in all competitions, tying him with Max Touloute for 11th all time on that list. His second goal gave him sole possession of 11th place on that list.

Ignacio Flores’ first assist was his 50th in league play for KC, he’s the 7th player to reach that mark.

Flores’ 2 assists gave him 53 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Alvarez for 7th all time on that list.

Flores’ made his 125th league appearance for KC, tying him with Robert Palmer for 9th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s assist was his 32nd in all competitions for KC, tying him with Williams for 11th all time on that list.

Lee’s assist gave him 61 goals/assists in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Adam James for 14th all time on that list.