Sporting KC needs to act fast for a centerback

Sporting KC was already in need of another centerback before the season ending injury to Kortne Ford. Now, they find themselves in a massive hole. With just a couple weeks until the season begins, Peter Vermes and Co. need to figure something out very soon.

On this episode of Shades of Blue, we try to figure out exactly how SKC got here, as well as all the options going forward. Also... football is a dumb sport.

Is this another year of questionable roster construction? Or might they already have a new starting CB coming soon, and we’re freaking out about nothing?

If you want to take a look at the available free agents in MLS to fill the spot... brace yourself. Geoff Cameron is among them, even though we, as a soccer community, agreed to forget about him a long time ago.

We recorded on Super Bowl Sunday ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles. This gave us the natural opportunity for the airing of grievances about the sport of American football. Neutral-zone infractions... ten-second runoffs... football is simply a poorly designed game.

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife.