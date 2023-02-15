For the Glory KC is back with the seventh episode of season two!

REMEMBER: We’ve moved to a new hosting platform, be sure to subscribe. With the uncertainty around SB Nation and the fact that they previously hosted our podcast, and in an effort to not lose our episodes, we’ve moved everything to Anchor (but you can subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts).

On this week’s episode Sheena and I discuss Sporting Kansas City and how their season is impacted the by the recent injury news for Kortne Ford being lost for the season. I break down the ways Sporting KC can still add players to their roster, despite the transfer window being closed in many countries around the world. We answer the question posed by Matt Doyle if Sporting KC should buy out Gadi Kinda’s contract (and how that’s still possible since Uri Rosell’s been waived, but not officially bought out yet). And we get our jersey predictions out of the way before Thursday’s release.

We also take a moment to appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win, even if I’m not a Chiefs fan (shhh, don’t tell anyone).

Here is a quick rundown of topics (sorry, no times, we’ve been traveling, and it’s been a nightmare and we are running on zero sleep):

KC Chiefs win the Super Bowl

Center Back signing and Injury

Explaining Transfer Windows

Does this lower Sporting KC’s Ceiling?

Buyout Gadi Kinda?

What should the new jersey look like?

Digital Crawl

