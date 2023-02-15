Across State Lines: Anibaba Retires

As the MLS season creeps ever closer, a former Sporting Kansas City defender, Jalil Anibaba has called time on his playing career. Anibaba announced this past week that he was retiring as a professional soccer player and joining Nashville SC as a club ambassador. Over his twelve year playing career in MLS, Anibaba made 245 appearances in league play, starting 217 of them. He made sixteen appearances, fourteen starts for Kansas City in the 2015 season. He scored seven goals in league play in his career, one of those with Kansas City, the tying goal in the wild 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union in 2015.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in Berekum’s 3-1 loss to Hearts of Oak.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 60 minutes, scoring a goal in Chindia’s 2-2 draw with Sepsi.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 1-0 loss to Genk II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-1 loss to Motagua.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 win over Nublense.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - No game this week.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Vasas’ games.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Pasto’s 2-0 win over Independiente Santa Fe.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 1-1 draw with ASKO de Kara.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Atletico’s 3-0 win over Tristan Suarez.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melourne’s 2-1 loss to Western United.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 win over SPAL.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Defeated Diamantnoise 1-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Dressed but did not play in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 4-1 win over Throttur Reykjavik.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Aston Villa’s 6-2 win over Brighton.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in either of Ujpest’s games.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 71 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Pumas.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Septemvri’s 1-0 loss to Arda.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 2-2 draw with Real Valladolid II.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - Valur - Iceland - No game until 2/24.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-1 draw with Tauro.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game until 2/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-1 draw with Melbourne.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in All Boys’ 2-1 loss to San Martin Tucuman.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - Started and played 73 minutes in Al Wasl’s 1-0 win over Dibba Al Fujairah.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 3-0 loss to Thun.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 3/5.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-0 win over Utrecht.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Just signed for club.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 85 minutes in Vizela’s 0-0 draw with Chaves.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Did not play in Accra’ 2-2 draw with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 3-0 loss to Pachuca.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 2-0 loss to Ujpest II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in L’Hospitalet’s 3-0 win over Sants.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in either of Western’s games.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Did not dress in Sarmiento’s 2-0 win over Colon.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - Tied Aigle Royal 0-0.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 6-1 win over FH.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-1 win over Njardvik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Tied Al Hikma 0-0.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 2-2 draw with Grandvillars.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 3-0 win over Bekescsaba.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’ 4-0 win over Hibernian. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Rangers’ 13-0 cup win over Rossvale.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Alvarado’s 0-0 draw with San Martin San Juan. Started and played 73 minutes in Alvarado’s 0-0 draw with Flandria.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 4-0 loss to Reims.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 3-2 win over FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes before subbing out in West Ham’s 7-0 loss to Chelsea.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Sevilla’s 3-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Hajduk’s 4-1 win over Varazdin.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 0-0 draw with Lokomotiv Sofia 1929.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-1 win over Njardvik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 5-1 loss to Young Boys.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 1-0 win over APR.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - No game until 2/25.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - No game until 2/26.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Just returned to Comunicaciones.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 3-1 win over Hamborn 07.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - No game until 3/11.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring a goal in Benfica’s 4-2 cup win over Sporting.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Walsall’s 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient. Dressed but did not play in Walsall’s 0-0 draw with Colchester United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 38 minutes in Port’s 1-0 win over Khon Kaen United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 2-2 draw with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Started and played 45 minutes in Monastir’s 2-0 win over Rejiche. Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Monastir’s 2-0 CAF Confederations Cup win over Young Africans.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Gorica’s 2-0 los to Rijeka.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Did not dress in Setif’s 3-1 win over US Biskra.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 2-1 win over Porto II.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Dressed but did not play in Den Bosch’s 4-2 win over Ajax II.

Indoor

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not play in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 10-4 loss to Empire. Played in San Diego’s 7-5 win over Tacoma.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not play in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not play in either of St. Louis’s games.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not play in Utica’s 4-3 win over Harrisburg.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 assists in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not play in either of St. Louis’s games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in Empire’s 10-4 win over San Diego.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not play in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 12-6 loss to KC. Played in Florida’s 7-5 loss to St. Louis.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - No game this week.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not play in Tacoma’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not play in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 10-4 win over San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 10-4 loss to Empire. Had an assist in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Tacoma.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 10-4 loss to Empire. Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Tacoma.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not play in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not play in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 goals and 3 assists in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not play in Rapid City’s 27-4 win over Detroit.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 12-6 win over Florida.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not play in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Had an assist in Tacoma’s 6-3 loss to San Diego.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Had a goal and 2 assists in Florida’s 12-6 loss to KC. Played in Florida’s 7-5 loss to St. Louis.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/26.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - No game until 3/25.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (Comets)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)