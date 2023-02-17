Zach Reget made immediate impact

When the Kansas City Comets first announced a trade with Harrisburg, it came as a surprise. The Comets sent three popular and talented players to the Heat for Zach Reget. Harrisburg only had Reget for a couple of weeks after acquiring him from the Florida Tropics.

Erik Bergrud and Thad Bell discuss the trade and break down what this might mean for the rest of the season.

Reget’s first game for the Comets was facing his former team and he (and the rest of the Comets) made Florida pay for that trade. Winning the game 12 - 6 with Reget putting five in himself.

The next game is also against Florida, will Reget put another five goals on the scoreboard?

