For the Glory KC is back with the fifth episode of season two!

On this week’s episode Sheena and I discuss Sporting Kansas City, the KC Current and Kortne Ford gets his own segment (for all the times that Sheena has forgotten he was on the team, she felt guilty). Additionally, the National Women’s Soccer League is adding three expansion teams, so we weight in on the cities and who else should get a team. And of course, the Digital Crawl y’all!

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times of each segment):

More on that CB rumor for Sporting KC - 3:50

Sporting KC win a preseason game - 12:34

A bio on Kortne Ford - 24:35

KC Current start preseason and given a roster update - 35:37

NWSL Expansion - 41:28

Digital Crawl - 53:18

