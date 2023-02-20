 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City begins their 2023 campaign with a trip to the Portland Timbers

By Ben Gartland
/ new
MLS: Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Match

Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-0-0, 0 points) at Portland Timbers (0-0-0, 0 points)

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2022

Time: 9:30 p.m. Sporting Time

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

How to Watch: Apple TV

Last Match

Sporting Kansas City: First match of season

Portland Timbers: First match of season

Weather

PORTLAND WEATHER

Table

Western Conference Table
Rk Squad MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Pts/MP xG xGA xGD xGD/90 Attendance Top Team Scorer Goalkeeper Notes
1 Club Crest LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Club Crest Sporting KC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Club Crest Colorado Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Club Crest Houston Dynamo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Club Crest FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Club Crest Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Club Crest San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Club Crest Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Club Crest Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Club Crest Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Club Crest Minnesota Utd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Club Crest Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Club Crest St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Club Crest Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 2/19/2023.

Lineups

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...