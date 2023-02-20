Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers

The Match
Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-0-0, 0 points) at Portland Timbers (0-0-0, 0 points)
Date: Saturday, February 25, 2022
Time: 9:30 p.m. Sporting Time
Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon
How to Watch: Apple TV
Last Match
Sporting Kansas City: First match of season
Portland Timbers: First match of season
Weather
Table
|Rk
|Squad
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Pts/MP
|xG
|xGA
|xGD
|xGD/90
|Attendance
|Top Team Scorer
|Goalkeeper
|Notes
|1
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sporting KC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colorado Rapids
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Houston Dynamo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Portland Timbers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Minnesota Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 2/19/2023.
Generated 2/19/2023.
Loading comments...