2023 Sporting KC Season Predictions

The experts over at MLSSoccer.com have predicted Sporting KC will finish anywhere between 2nd in the Western Conference, or 11th. This is a hard team to pin down, especially when we couldn’t see any of the preseason, but that’s just what Shades of Blue tries to do with our predictions for the 2023 MLS season.

Who will lead the team in goals and assists? How many games will Gadi Kinda play? Will Tim Melia or John Pulskamp play more minutes in goal this season? Alan Pulido is inching closer to his return. Will he take back the starting job from Willy Agada?

The over/under is at six goals for the Mexican striker this year. What are you taking?

Reactions to the new Hoops 4.0 kit have been mixed. The brand has been established, but should BBQ loving fans be wearing hoops?

SKC signed an emergency centerback in 24-year-old Robert Castellanos. With mostly USL experience and a cup of coffee in MLS, this addition doesn’t exactly fix the problem. Andreu Fontas & Robert Voloder will likely be getting the nod to start the season. Meanwhile, we still hold out hope for another new CB.

It’ll be a late kickoff this weekend for Matchday One at Providence Park. The Portland Timbers actually have a lot of similarities with Sporting right now. We choose a starting lineup for SKC and Peter Vermes.

13:00 - New CB Signing

22:30 - Portland Timbers Match Preview

34:00 - Season Predictions

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife.