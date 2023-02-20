Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 250 Games for Sosa

The Kansas City Comets offense never really got going on Sunday afternoon in Florida. Kansas City scored three goals as the Florida Tropics came away with a 5-3 win in the Comets one and only trip to Florida this year. Lucas Sousa, Ramone Palmer, and Ray Lee all found the back of the net for the Comets. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

John Sosa made his 250th appearance in all competitions for KC, he’s the 2nd player to reach that mark.

Ray Lee scored KC’s 100th goal against Florida.

Lee’s goal was his 34th in league play for KC, tying him with Anthony Grant for 19th all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer’s goal was KC’s 50th at Florida in all competitions.

Palmer’s goal was his 72nd in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Brian Harris for 7th all time on that list.

It was Palmer’s 78th goal in all competitions for KC, tying him with Harris for 7th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal gave him 71 goals/assists for the Comets in league play, tying him with Geison for 12th all time on that list.

Igancio Flores made his 126th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Robert Palmer for 9th all time on that list.

Nicolau Neto made his 50th league appearance for KC, he’s the 22nd player to reach that mark.

Rian Marques made his 50th appearance in all competitions, he’s the 27th player to reach that mark.