How to Watch Sporting KC and MLS in 2023

2023 brings an all-new way to watch MLS all over the world. Major League Soccer and Apple agreed to a monumental new deal that will last for the next 10 years. It’s available in over 100 countries (complete list) and it is only available through MLS Season Pass.

What’s Included in MLS Season Pass?

Every single MLS game, no blackouts! That includes the regular season, playoffs, MLS All-Star game, Campeones Cup, the newly reimagined Leagues Cup with Liga MX and quite a bit of MLS Next Pro and MLS Next matches. Additionally, they’ll have MLS Countdown pre-game coverage (30 minutes before kick-off) and the MLS Wrap-Up post-game show (for at least 30 minutes after the game). There is also set to be a live whip-around show (MLS 360) that moves from game to game on Saturday night across the league for five straight hours (6:30 PM CT to 11:30 PM CT).

How to get MLS Season Pass

There are four options when it comes to getting the new MLS Season Pass.

Have MLS Season Tickets

If you are a season ticket member of any of the leagues 29 MLS clubs, you get an annual membership to Apple MLS Season Pass. If you haven’t already received your link, contact your season ticket representative.

Pay Monthly

You can purchase a monthly membership for $14.99 if you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber or if you are already getting Apple TV+, it’s just $12.99 per month.

Pay Annually

Alternatively, if you know you want to watch all the games (or have the option to), you can pay $99.99 a year as a non-member or $79.99 a year as a member. Also, as a little cheat, you can sign up for any of the Apple TV+ trial, discounted or free deals and sign up for the discounted annual membership.

Not Sign up but still get 40 Percent of the Games

If you don’t want to commit to paying monthly or annually, Apple has said 40 percent of games each week will not be behind the paywall.

Where Games Won’t Be

You can no longer get all the games simply by having a cable or satellite subscription. All teams were required to end their local broadcast deals before this season, so they won’t show up on any of the regional sports networks or other locations you may have found your team in years past.

For Sporting Kansas City fans, this shouldn’t be anything new. Last year they severed their deal with Fox Sports KC and put the games for free on their website and through the Sporting KC App. That will not be happening anymore.

There will however be a small sampling of games on FS1, Fox or Fox Deportes. Despite that, all the games on those networks will also be on Apple’s MLS Season Pass. Every game will be on MLS Season Pass, including the new Leagues Cup with Liga MX.

Simply put, you must have MLS Season Pass to watch every game.

Where to Watch MLS Season Pass

You can basically watch on any internet connected device by going to tv.apple.com. Most people will watch on the Apple TV app via any Apple device, Roku, smart TV, streaming device, set top box (through some cable/satellite providers) or even through video game consoles.

Apple has put together a comprehensive list of where their app is available, that you can check out if you are unsure.

Free Through T-Mobile

Starting February 21st, T-Mobile customers can redeem a free subscription to MLS Season Pass through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, where they give away free items to their customers every Tuesday.

The promotion will last through March 14th, so be sure to sign up and get the entire year free.

Share Your Membership

Apple has a program called family sharing where one member can share with five family members most of the content that is purchased, including MLS Season Pass. The limitations on who can be in your “family” aren’t clear, but Apple gives more details here.

For any topic you are still unsure on, I’d check out World Soccer Talk’s fantastic Frequently Asked Questions document with instructions to install the app on numerous devices and how to sign up.