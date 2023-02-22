Across State Lines: Rosell Set to Join Galaxy

Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder, Oriol Rosell looks like he’s heading West. Rosell is currently on trial with the LA Galaxy, having played with them in their friendly against Toronto FC. Reports out of LA are that Rosell is expected to sign with the Galaxy for the upcoming season. He was waived by Kansas City on January 20th after making eighteen appearances for Kansas City in 2022, but finding himself well down the depth chart by the end of the season.

In other news this week, the women’s World Cup is finalizing their final teams for this summer’s tournament. Former Kansas City Current player, Jessica Silva helped Portugal qualify for this year’s tournament as they defeated Cameroon to clinch qualification in the tournament, where they’ll be grouped with the US, Netherlands, and Vietnam.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in Berekum’s 1-0 win over King Faisal.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 74 minutes in Chindia’s 2-2 draw with Universitatea Cluj.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Looking for schedule.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - FK Qabala - Azerbaijan - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Qabala’s 2-1win over Sumqayit.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 0-0 draw with Victoria. Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-2 draw with Real Espana.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 1-1 draw with Everton.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Started and played 69 minutes in Durango’s 1-1 draw with Alebrijes de Oaxaca.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Did not dress in Vasas’ 0-0 draw with Zalaegerszegi TE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Pasto’s 1-0 win over Junior.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in either of Future’s games.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 5-0 loss to Portugal. Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-0 loss to Argentina.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Pisa.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Jamaica’s 3-0 loss to Spain. Dressed but did not play in Jamaica’s 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic. Started and played 84 minutes in Jamaica’s 3-0 loss to Australia.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 3/3.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 83 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 2-1 win over Mumbai City.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 2-1 loss to KA.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Iceland. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Scotland’s 2-1 win over the Philippines. Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Wales.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 2-1 loss to Kisvarda.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game this week.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Septemvri’s 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Sofia 1929.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva’s 3-1 loss to Sreenidi Deccan.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 0-0 draw with Laredo.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - Valur - Iceland - No game until 2/24.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 loss to Independiente.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game until 2/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 68 minutes in Australia’s 4-0 win over the Czech Republic. Started and played 88 minutes in Australia’s 3-2 win over Spain. Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in Australia’s 3-0 win over Jamaica.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Started and played 61 minutes in All Boys’ 1-1 draw with Temperley.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - Started and played 82 minutes in Al Wasl’s 2-0 win over Al Nasr.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-2 draw with Yverdon Sport.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 3/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 3/5.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-0 loss to Volendam.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Iceland’s 2-0 win over Scotland. Started and played 77 minutes in Iceland’s 0-0 draw with Wales. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes, recording an assist in Iceland’s 5-0 win over the Philippines.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 64 minutes in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Gil Vicente.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Did not play in Accra’s 1-1 draw with Kotoku Royals.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in Argentina’s 4-0 win over Chile. Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over New Zealand.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Did not dress in Dabas’ 3-0 loss to Cegledi.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not play in L’Hospitalet’s 3-0 win over Sants.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - No game this week.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Did not dress in Sarmiento’s 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - Lost 1-0 to RWB.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game this week.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over Stjarnan.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Tied Tripoli SC 1-1.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in MTK’s 1-0 win over Budafoki MTE.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - No game this week.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Started and played 90 minute sin Anagennisi’s 4-0 loss to PAEEK.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - No game this week.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 45 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 loss to Montpellier.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 3-1 win over Tennis Borussia Berlin.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to Mexico. Started and played 72 minutes in Nigeria’s 1-0 loss to Colombia. Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Rakospalotai - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Rakospalotai’s 4-3 loss to Pestszentimrei.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-1 win over HNK Gorica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 3-1 loss to CSKA Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over Stjarnan.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-2 draw with Luzern.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 80 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Rudes’ 3-0 win over Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 2-1 win over Gasogi United.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - No game until 2/25.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Game this week postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - No game until 2/26.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 win over Guastatoya. Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Santa Lucia.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 3-1 win over Ratingen 04/19.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - Dressed but did not play in Jamaica’s 3-0 loss to Spain. Started and played 90 minutes in Jamaica’s 3-2 loss to the Czech Republic. Dressed but did not play in Jamaica’s 3-0 loss to Australia.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Portugal’s 5-0 win over New Zealand. Started and played 90 minutes in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Cameroon.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Dressed but did not play in either of Walsall’s games.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Port’s 2-1 win over Nongbua Pitchaya.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game until 4/15.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not play in Accra’s 1-1 draw with Kotoku Royals.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Lost 1-0 to Ben Guerdane. Started and played 68 minutes in Monastir’s 1-1 CAF Confederations Cup draw with Real Bamako.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Started and played 82 minutes in Gorica’s 2-1 loss to Hajduk Split.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Did not dress in Setif’s 3-1 loss to RC Arbaa.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Oliveirense’s 2-1 loss to Trofense.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Started and played 83 minutes in Den Bosch’s 3-1 loss to AZ II.

Indoor

Dom Alvarado (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to Milwaukee. Scored a goal in St. Louis’s 10-7 win over Dallas.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-4 win over Dallas. Had an assist in San Diego’s 6-5 loss to Mesquite.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-1 loss to Baltimore.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to Milwaukee. Scored 2 goals in St. Louis’s 10-7 win over Dallas.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in Utica’s 7-5 win over Milwaukee.

Chris Favela (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’s games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-1 loss to Baltimore.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in Harrisburg’s 7-1 loss to Baltimore.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in Empire’s 5-3 win over Monterrey.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 5-3 win over KC.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 5-3 win over KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Had a goal and an assist in Central Florida’s 14-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in Empire’s 5-3 win over Monterrey.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-4 win over Dallas. Played in San Diego’s 6-5 loss to Mesquite.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-4 win over Dallas. Played in San Diego’s 6-5 loss to Mesquite.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in Harrisburg’s 7-1 loss to Baltimore.

Odaine Sinclair (Comets) - Mesquite (MASL) - Had an assist in Mesquite’s 6-5 win over San Diego.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Scored a goal in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Played in Rapid City’s 11-5 win over Cleveland.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 5-3 loss to Florida.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-1 loss to Baltimore.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 6-5 loss to Chihuahua. Played in Tacoma’s 4-2 win over Chihuahua.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Had a goal in Florida’s 5-3 win over KC.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/26.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - No game until 3/25.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in the USA’s 2-0 win over Canada. Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 1-0 win over Japan.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 2-0 win over Canada. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 1-0 win over Japan.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in the USA’s 2-0 win over Canada. Started and played 65 minutes in the USA’s 1-0 win over Japan.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game until 4/1.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Flower City - No game until 4/1.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Will John (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

John Klein III (Comets)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Oriol Rosell (SKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)