For the Glory KC is back with the eighth episode of season two!

On this week’s episode Sheena and I discuss a variety of Sporting Kansas City topics, including new signing Robert Castellanos and how the CB positions impacts the start of the SKC roster build. Plus, we react to the new Hoops 4.0 kit, give observations from open training and preview the FIRST GAME OF THE MLS SEASON against the Portland Timbers and much more.

Here is a quick rundown of topics and their start times:

Another unexpected CB signing - 2:55

The state of the SKC roster build - 11:23

New kit reactions - 23:10

Observations from Open Training - 32:26

We preview SKC versus Portland in the season opener! - 33:38

Alan Pulido Extension? - 44:48

MLS finally tells us about their playoff format - 46:38

Digital Crawl - 51:44

NOTE: Sheena wanted me to clarify the new “segment” with our daughter is in fact, OUR daughter, not just MY daughter as I apparently said. I only call her Sheena’s daughter when she’s bad.

