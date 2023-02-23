Sporting KC season opener vs Portland Timbers postponed

The anticipated season opener between Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers at Providence Park has been postponed until Monday, February 27 at 9 p.m. CT.

According to the league, the Western Conference bout between two clubs looking to make their way back into the playoffs this season was moved from Saturday due to severe winter weather in the Portland , Oregon area.

The National Weather Service reported the second-highest snowfall ever recorded in Portland with 10.8 inches on Wednesday.

Weather forecasts for Monday show temperatures in the low 40s but with showers throughout the day.

The postponement will give the newly-extended Peter Vermes and his squad a few more days to prepare to get the 2023 season off to a strong start, especially with the absence of star forward Johnny Russell listed as out with a hamstring injury.

It is not clear if the delay will impact Mexican striker Alan Pulido who was listed as questionable to play when the game was on Saturday.

On the Timbers side of the field, goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic and defenders Claudio Bravo and Juan Mosquera are on the “questionable” list.

On the other side of matchday 1, both SKC and the Timbers will be on a short week for their second matches of the season (SKC at the Colorado Rapids - Saturday, March 4; Portland Timbers at LAFC - Saturday, March 4).

Monday’s match will still be available on MLS Season Pass and tickets for Saturday’s match will be honored for the new matchday.