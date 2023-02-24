Two-Thirds of the way through the MASL season

Erik Bergrud and Thad Bell discuss the Kansas City Comets' loss in Florida, the next game at home against the Milwaukee Wave, and the rest of the season.

The Comets entered last weekend tied for second but the loss at the Tropics and a Baltimore Blast win dropped them to fourth overall in the Eastern Conference.

The Comets outshot Florida but could only put three in the net, the Tropics kept their former captain Zach Reget off the scoreboard.

Kansas City needs to start earning points in every match to finish high enough to earn a home-field advantage in at least one round of the playoffs. The Comets play the teams around them in the next six games. Three versus Baltimore, two against the Wave and one more meeting with Florida. The last two games will be a home-and-home with the Harrisburg Heat.

