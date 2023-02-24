KC Current Make a Signing and Play their First Preseason Game

Preseason is underway in Florida for the Kansas City Current and they played their first match of four scheduled preseason games.

KC Current Fall in Preseason Opener

On Thursday, the Current got their preseason started with a road matchup against the Orlando Pride. The team lost 2-0 and put out a lineup sheet that didn’t show a formation and was missing several likely starters (including Debinha and Adriana Franch who were away on National Team duty). The goal scorers for Orlando were Julie Doyle (1st) and Ally Watt (2nd).

She is the moment pic.twitter.com/0YmCpNN3Hj — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) February 24, 2023

There was no video of the game (outside of the above clips courtesy of Orlando), but the lineup Tweet is also a match thread from the Current with a few details.

Our First Preseason Match Starting XI:

⁰⁃ Jordan Silkowitz⁰⁃ Kate Del Fava⁰⁃ Jenna Winebrenner⁰⁃ Izzy Rodriguez⁰⁃ Mykiaa Minniss⁰⁃ Alex Loera⁰⁃ Chardonnay Curran⁰⁃ Rylan Childers⁰⁃ Hailie Mace ⁰⁃ Cece Kizer⁰⁃ Mimmi Larsson#ORLvKC | #TealRising — KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 23, 2023

You never want to read too much into it, but I found it interesting that Hailie Mace and Izzy Rodriguez were playing together since last year they both played that LB/LWB role. Maybe Mace is further up the field. Then again, maybe Izzy is playing in a back three the way that formation is listed. Un-signed rookies Jordan Silkowitz, Mykiaa Minniss and Rylan Childers all got the start, as well as new signing Mimmi Larsson.

Here were the subs:

23’ - Cassie Miller in for Silkowitz

46’ - Lo’ LaBonta for Alex Loera (was Alex the d-mid?)

46’ - Kristen Hamilton for Cece Kizer

46’ - Gabby Robinson (another un-signed CB draft pick) for Minniss

60’ - Michelle Cooper for Larsson

60’ - Alexa Spaanstra for Mace (more evidence Mace was either playing forward or they changed formations trying to catch up)

82’ - Kizer (back in) for Childers

82’ - Loera (back in) for Winebrenner

KC Current Sign Alexa Spaanstra

The second first round pick from the 2023 draft is now in the fold for the Kansas City Current. Spaanstra signed a two-year contract through the end of the 2024 season. That leaves six of the eight draft picks still fighting for the last few roster spots.

“Alexa is an exciting talent that impressed us at the collegiate level and has continued to do so through the start of preseason,” said general manager Camille Levin Ashton. “We are thrilled to have her with us in KC as she begins her professional career.”

The University of Virgina product actually put in five collegiate seasons. She scored 37 goals and added 34 assists in that time, among numerous accolades. She’s also a regular member of the United States Youth National Team setup and was just in France playing with the U-23s with teammate and fellow first round draft pick Michelle Cooper. Spaanstra started both friendlies versus France.

Another rookie who plays like a vet @alexaspaanstra is ready to take on the league pic.twitter.com/kLroE4eTNE — KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 22, 2023

Lavogez Rejoins the Team

French midfielder/forward Claire Lavogez had been rehabbing overseas for her season ending injury in 2022. She is unlikely to be available until maybe the middle of the year according to coach Matt Potter, but it looks like she’ll be with the team doing her rehab going forward.

The KC Current are back in action on Monday, February 27th against the Chicago Red Stars at 10:00am CT in a close door game.