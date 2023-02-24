Sporting KC Trade International Spot and Receive Five Green Cards

Sporting Kansas City announced on Friday afternoon that they had traded an international spot to current MLS Cup champions LAFC for $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Sporting released in the statement that they received five green cards for players. Those players are:

Andreu Fontas

Gadi Kinda

Logan Ndenbe

Marinos Tzionis

Erik Thommy

With the news of the trade and green cards Sporting currently have six international spots on the roster. Four of them are filled with Robert Voloder, Willy Agada, and new additions Tim Leibold and Nemanja Radoja. Two international spots remain open for Sporting KC who Vermes is saying they are currently trying to sign another new center back in his press conference. Whether that is an international signing or not it will be a big boost for the team.

The club also announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 season, which is on delay after inclement weather in Portland postponed the game to Monday.

Two noticeable players have a different role in the team this year with longtime veteran midfielder Roger Espinoza being a supplemental roster player. The other is that Erik Thommy is now a Designated Player (DP) and club captain Johnny Russell is not anymore. At least one of the remaining DPs (Pulido, Thommy or Kinda) must have a salary below $1,651,250 since the club also has three U-22 players (Tzionis, Voloder and Ndenbe).

A delayed Sporting KC season kicks off on Monday at 9 CT against the Portland Timbers.

What are your thoughts on the roster so far? Let us know in the comments!