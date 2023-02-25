There is just so much happening around the soccer world, particularly American and Kansas City soccer, let’s hit the topics you may have missed.

MLS Expansion - 30th Team by End of 2023

Major League Soccer had been expanding at a breakneck pace. In recent years they’ve added teams in Charlotte, Austin, Miami, Nashville, Cincinnati and a second LA team (LAFC). In 2023 St. Louis City SC will kick off. They will be the league’s 29th team.

MLS had hoped to announce their 30th team over the last couple of years. Most recently, they had given themselves a first quarter of 2022 deadline, but as you can see, that didn’t happen. Now Commissioner Don Garber is saying hopefully “by the end of the year” of 2023.

The leading candidates according to Garber? San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Overall, though, it hasn’t changed much since the last major update in December where San Diego was the front runner, Vegas took a hit when their projected owner bought Bournemouth in the Premier League and dropped out of the race of him buying a team for MLS.

One other interesting point, and one we’ve always knew was coming, is MLS is open to the possibility of going past 30 teams. Of course they are with expansion fees like the ones we’ve seen recently. For his money, Peter Vermes said years ago they could go to 40 teams.

“...we say we’re going to stop at 30 [teams] but the other major leagues are larger than that,” said Garber. “I don’t ever say never. In Major League Soccer, there are many other markets that are opportunities for us.”

Garber specifically mentioned the cities of Detroit, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona and Tampa, Florida. It’s been a long time since we heard Detroit or Tampa mentioned and takes me back to MLS Expansion updates from years past.

Additionally, Sacramento isn’t out of the mix. You may remember they were an announced expansion team before their owner, Ron Burkle, failed to sign his expansion agreement. Obviously, they need to find a new owner to have a chance.

adidas Reportedly Pays $830 million to MLS

If you were hoping for another kit maker other than adidas in MLS, prepare to be disappointed. A multi-year extension has been agreed to that extends from MLS does to MLS Next Pro and MLS Next.

MLS commissioner Don Garber speaks about renewing Adidas deal through 2030 for a reported $830 million. Deal includes MLS Next and MLS Next Pro. https://t.co/qzHV0SBByR — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) February 22, 2023

While I wouldn’t mind clubs being able to make their own deals, it’s just soooo much money for the league (as Chad Reynolds told the Shades of Blue podcast). Plus, it’s not like switching to Nike guarantees good kits, because they have plenty of bad onestoo.

Side note: the guy who says “the World Cup is now bigger than the Super Bowl,” clearly is an expert considering how long that’s been true. Now? Come on man!

Nate Bukaty Joins Apple TV

After it felt like they had announced everyone, Nate Bukaty finally got the call to be a play-by-play guy for Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass. It sounds like it’ll be in addition to the work he was already doing for Fox.

I am simply thrilled to have the opportunity to join @MLS on this amazing and ambitious venture with @AppleTV. This is history in the making. It's an honor to join such a wildly talented, dedicated, and enthusiastic group of broadcasters on this journey! #MLSSeasonPass https://t.co/xihjJNpGcb — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) February 23, 2023

For the opening weekend, Nate gets the FS1 broadcast with former KC Wizard, Tony Meola. Funnily enough, it seems Apple TV will have their own teams call this game too.

This man is one of the true American legends in the game. I was a college kid, watching him win trophies with the Wizards at Arrowhead Stadium. Now, getting to call matches with him in 2023…have to pinch myself. Hope you can join us Sunday night on @FS1! https://t.co/hj6gv5qIV7 — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) February 24, 2023

Aly Trost Martin Joins the SKC Radio Broadcast

With the news that Nate is moving over to Apple TV, that opened a spot on the home Sporting Kansas City radio broadcast. That spot will be filled by former The Blue Testament writer and on-screen personality, Aly Trost Martin.

.@AlyTrostMartin is our new play-by-play voice along with analyst @JacobPeterson37 for the 2023 MLS season! — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 24, 2023

Humbled & honored to take this next step in my career with a team that's been there since the very beginning...A big thanks to everyone at @SportingKC for supporting & believing in me. LET'S DO THIS THING!! https://t.co/rEf2EfCFut — Aly Trost Martin (@AlyTrostMartin) February 24, 2023

Returning as the color commentator is Jacob “The Answer” Peterson. With the new Apple TV MLS Season Pass, all the Sporting KC home matches will have the option to listen to Aly and Jake instead of whoever is calling the game on Apple (right now, only the home team’s radio broadcast is available).

It’ll be funny if it’s Nate or former SKC man Callum Williams calling the Apple broadcast and forcing us to choose.

Congrats to everyone, as it seems like it worked out really well all around.

Quick Notes

MASL is likely adding an expansion team in Guadalajara, Mexico, subject to a league vote. They’ll be called Guadalajara Tequileros FC.

Speaking of the MASL, Kansas City Comet attacker Zach Reget was called into the first U.S. Futsal National Team camp of 2023.

John Pulskamp stopped by the Border Patrol on Thursday to talk about the start of the MLS season.

Kei Kamara was traded from CF Montreal to the Chicago Fire for $250k in GAM. It’ll be his 10th MLS team (11 if you count being drafted and dealt from FC Cincinnati).

Kamara's 10th MLS club (11th if you count the stop he made with Cincinnati in the expansion draft) https://t.co/5dOoKWlD70 — Mike (@downthebyline) February 24, 2023