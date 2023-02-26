Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Comets Top Milwaukee

The Kansas City Comets picked up a much needed three points on Sunday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Milwaukee Wave. The Comets got two goals and two assists from player/coach, Leo Gibson and two goals and an assist from Zach Reget in the 8-3 win over the Wave. The win moves the Comets onto 26 points on the season, level with the fourth place, Baltimore Blast, who Kansas City’s next two games are against.

Here are the stats and milestones from today’s game.

Leo Gibson’s 2 goals gave him 50 in in league play against Milwaukee. He’s the first player to score that many against Milwaukee. It’s the second team that Gibson has scored 50 league goals against (St. Louis being the other).

Ramone Palmer’s goal was his 79th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Brian Harris for 7th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 54th in all competitions, tying him with Robert Palmer for 10th all time on that list.

Sousa’s goal gave him 72 goals/assists for KC in league play, breaking his tie with Geison for 12th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s assist was his 33rd in all competitions, breaking his tie with Kiel Williams for 11th all time on that list.

Lee’s assist gave him 74 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, tying him with Geison for 13th all time on that list.

Rian Marques’ goal was his 51st goal/assist for KC in league play, tying him with Stefan Stokic for 18th all time on that list.