Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers
Time: 9:00 pm
Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon
How to Watch: Apple TV+
Line: Sporting KC +230, Portland Timbers -110, Draw +260
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
0-0-0, 0 points
2022: 12th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)
Last 5: N/A
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee)
Portland Timbers
0-0-0, 0 points
2022: 8th in the West
Head Coach: Giovanni Savarese (6th season)
Last 5: N/A
Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Mora (left knee), OUT: Sebastian Blanco (left knee), OUT: David Ayala (right knee), OUT: Dairon Asprilla (right knee), QUWESTIONABLE: Aljaz Ivacic (right hand), QUESTIONABLE: Claudio Bravo (left hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Juan Mosquera (right hamstring)
