Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers Match Thread

Two days later, Sporting Kansas City finally opens up their 2023 season against the Portland Timbers

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers

Time: 9:00 pm

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

How to Watch: Apple TV+

Line: Sporting KC +230, Portland Timbers -110, Draw +260

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

0-0-0, 0 points

2022: 12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)

Last 5: N/A

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee)

Portland Timbers

0-0-0, 0 points

2022: 8th in the West

Head Coach: Giovanni Savarese (6th season)

Last 5: N/A

Injury Report: OUT: Felipe Mora (left knee), OUT: Sebastian Blanco (left knee), OUT: David Ayala (right knee), OUT: Dairon Asprilla (right knee), QUWESTIONABLE: Aljaz Ivacic (right hand), QUESTIONABLE: Claudio Bravo (left hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Juan Mosquera (right hamstring)

