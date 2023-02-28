Sporting KC highs & lows from Matchday One

Khiry’s back. An aging starting lineup. Tons of questions about the backline. Sporting KC opens the MLS season with a shutout loss. It’s time to panic, right? That’s the topic on this After Dark edition of Shades of Blue.

A quick glance at fan reactions across the internet seem to indicate a resounding yes.

With injuries to the three best players on the team, Peter Vermes once again trotted out an aging lineup against the Portland Timbers in the 2023 season opener. Relying too much on Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza, and Ben Sweat is not something anybody wants to see this season. Khiry Shelton on the right wing was another one sure to have fans groaning.

As new & returning players get to full fitness, what would you do with the Starting XI? We look at all options. Including Marinos Tzionis, who turned in a solid shift off the bench.

Many questions were answered... just not the way we wanted. Robert Voloder showed he still has kinks to work out. Ben Sweat is still Ben Sweat.

A bright spot was Remi Walter. He was deployed in the holding midfield role and was probably the best player on the field for SKC.

Erik Thommy, rocking the Captain’s arm band, looked like he is ready to show us a new level to his game after an impressive first year.

Is 1-0 away at Portland cause to panic? Reinforcements are coming and this lineup isn’t exactly what we can expect all season. We’re far from sounding the alarm bells.

Next up is the Colorado Rapids, who will be missing the absolute pest of Diego Rubio.

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife.