Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Season Opener

Sporting KC played Monday Night Futbol in Portland against the Portland Timbers. It was their third league game on a Monday and their fourth in all competitions. The 1-0 loss to the Timbers dropped Sporting to 0-2-1 (W-L-D) on Monday nights in league play, and 0-3-1 in all competitions. The only result on a Monday was a 2-2 draw at home against the LA Galaxy on Labor Day in 2011. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

At 36 years, 193 days, Graham Zusi became the 3rd oldest player to appear in or start a game for Kansas City in both league play and in all competitions. He moved ahead of Tim Melia and Jimmy Nielsen on all four lists.

At 36 years, 125 days, Roger Espinoza became the 3rd oldest player to appear in or start a game for Kansas City in league play and in all competitions. He moved ahead of Melia and Nielsen on all the lists as well.

Daniel Salloi made his 155th appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Ilie Sanchez for 17th all time on that list.

Felipe Hernandez made his 34th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Paul Wright for 17th all time on that list.

It was his 33rd substitute appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Jimmy Medranda, Chance Myers, Davy Arnaud, and Paul Wright for 14th all time on that list.

Hernandez made his 30th substitute appearance in league play, breaking his tie with Cam Duke for 17th all time on that list.