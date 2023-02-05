Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Flores and Sousa Hit Milestones in Win

The Kansas City Comets picked up a 6-5 win over the visiting St. Louis Ambush on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. A goal in the final minute by Junior Kazeem, his second of the night propelled Kansas City to the win. Here are the stats and milestones from the game.

Ignacio Flores’s 2 assists gave him 100 goals/assists in league play for Kc, he’s the 9th player to reach that mark.

Flores’s first assist gave him 50 in all competitions for KC, he’s the 8th player to reach that mark.

Flores’s 2 assists gave him 49 in league play for KC, tying him with Byron Alvarez and then passing him moving into 7th place all time.

Lucas Sousa’s first goal was the 2,100th in all competitions for the Comets.

Sousa’s 2nd goal was his 50th in all competitions for KC. He’s the 13th player to reach that mark.

Sousa’s 1st goal gave him 49 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Kiel Williams for 13th all time on that list. His second goal gave him 50 in all competitions, tying him with Geison for 12th all time on that list.

Sousa’s 2 goals gave him 44 in league play for KC, tying and then passing Max Touloute for 13th all time on that list.

Sousa’s 1st goal gave him 75 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Geison for 12th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s goal was his 40th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Alain Matingou for 16th all time on that list.

Lee’s 2 assists gave him 31 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Stefan Stokic and then passing him and moving into 12th all time on that list.

Lee’s 3 goals/assist gave him 60 in league play for KC, tying him with Adam James for 14th all time on that list.

Lee’s first goal gave him 69 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Touloute for 14th all time on that list.

Lee made his 53rd league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Odaine Sinclair for 20th all time on that list.