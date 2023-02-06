What we learned from Vermes’ preseason press conference

Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes spoke to the media on Friday and gave us several important updates. Because... you know... we can’t see anything happening in preseason. In this week’s episode of the Shades of Blue podcast we’re going over everything we learned.

But first, the Comets Celebrity (Media) Match was on Saturday and we hear from some of the stars who took the field.

SKC played to a 2-2 draw with Louisville City in a preseason matchup after two goals from Remi Walter. Former SKC man Wilson Harris also scored for Lou City. Do we regret letting him go?

Vermes gave all the normal updates on player progress and the arrival of the new guys. But there were two parts that stood out to us. His contract expires at the end of this year, and he was asked about that. As well as the USMNT jobs which may or may not be available. As far as his contract goes, he says he’s not talking about it right now.

PV also directly indicated that he expects a CB to be signed. But should we get excited yet? A new signing could mean a starter or a trialist.

Ben Sweat gave a candid interview with Robert where he shared his feelings on the team bringing in a third left back.

2022 was the year of calves. 2023 is the year of schnoz.

