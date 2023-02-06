Rumor: KC Current Tied to Swedish Defender Signing

Update 12:20 PM CST: Daniel Sperry of the KC Star confirms the story and Glas is joining the KC Current in preseason. Also, it may not be a 4th ACL injury, hence the quicker recovery timeline, though three ACLs is still a bit of a concern.

She's in recovery still. Would like to add though, it's not a confirmed ACL. Her agent said in September that it was a "selective procedure" that she didn't have to do. — Amanda Zaza (@amandaezaza) February 6, 2023

Also, looks like she is a wingback.

The Kansas City Current are headed off to preseason today but they are in the news for another reason. Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen are reporting that 29-year-old Swedish National team fullback Hanna Glas is coming to KC.

She had been playing for Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany. According to the report, the Current approached Bayern about buying Glas in the summer but were rebuffed. She is out of contract this summer and “they now chose to accept the offer.”

They also report it is a three-year deal.

Hanna is a staple in the Swedish National Team with 46 appearances since 2019 with her country (according to FBref). She joins fellow Swede Mimmi Larsson, who signed earlier in the offseason.

KC Current Positional Fit

For a little insight on Glas, she is ranked by FourFourTwo as the third best left back in the world. Left back is where recent USWNT call up Hailie Mace plays as well, so you have to wonder if this would be a left center back in a back three, allowing Mace to move up the field. Mace seems like a star you wouldn’t want to take off the field and Izzy Rodriguez showed herself to be a capable backup in her rookie season.

Additionally, Glas is coming off an ACL injury, which is always a concern. According to her Instagram she was running eight weeks ago, so maybe she’s close to being fit. Her surgery was in September, but the concerning thing is it’s her fourth ACL injury and this is rumored to be a long-term contract for a player who turns 30 in April. On the surface, the move feels a bit puzzling unless she’s set to play more centrally, which it would appear she has the size (5’8” tall) to pull off.

In an effort to find highlights (always a struggle for defenders), she did appear to be playing on the right (#4) against Portugal in this game (though she scores with her left foot). Maybe she’s competition for right-back? She could be fullback depth all around. Time will tell if this rumor comes true.