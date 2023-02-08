Across State Lines: Gutierrez Signs in the UAE

Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder, Felipe Gutierrez has a new home. Gutierrez has signed on to play Al Wasl SC in the United Arab Emirates this season. He’d spent the second half of 2022 on loan back in MLS with the Colorado Rapids from Universidad Catolica in Chile. Gutierrez had been with his old club since leaving Kansas City at the end of the 2020 season. After his return from Colorado, Gutierrez had his contract terminated by the club. He’s now heading to the Middle East to continue his playing career.

In other news this week, former FC Kansas City player, Sinead Farrelly is looking to make a comeback in the NWSL. Farrelly is a non-roster invitee for Gotham FC for their preseason. Farrelly hasn’t played professionally since the 2015 season with the Portland Thorns. She’d spent the 2016 season with the Boston Breakers, but did not play, before announcing her retirement in December of that year.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in either of Berekum’s games.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Chindia’s 2-1 win over UTA Arad.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Did not dress in Virton’s 1-0 loss to Club Brugge II.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Did not dress in Vida’s 2-0 loss to Olimpia. Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Durango’s 4-3 win over Cancun. Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Durango’s 1-0 loss to Leones Negros UdeG.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Did not dress in Vasas’ 1-1 draw with Puskas.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Pasto’s 4-2 loss to America de Cali.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 3-0 win over National Bank of Egypt.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game until 2/10.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 3-0 loss to Sydney.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 win over Benevento.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game this week.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Bengaluru’s 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game this week.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 59 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Mazatlan.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in either of Sudeva’s games.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 1-1 draw with Cristo Atletico.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - Valur - Iceland - No game this week.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-0 win over Deportivo del Este.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - No game until 2/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-0 win over Adelaide.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Dressed but did not play in All Boys’ 1-1 draw with Nueva Chicago.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - Just signed for club.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 1-0 loss to Schaffhausen.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 78 minutes in Duisburg’s 7-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 2-1 win over Torreense.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-2 draw with Emmen.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 83 minutes in Vizela’s 2-0 loss to Porto.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Accra’s 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars. Started and played 90 minutes in Accra’s 4-0 loss to Asante Kotoko.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Leon’s 2-0 loss to Club America.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - No game until 2/12.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Rapitenca.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 3-1 loss to Perth.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Started and played 31 minutes in Sarmiento’s 5-3 loss to Barracas Central.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Colombe Sport - Cameroon - No game until 2/11.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 2/11.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 61 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 cup loss to Fram.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game until 2/17.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Did not play in Safa’s 4-1 loss to Tadamon Sour.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 1-1 draw with Montceau.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 45 minutes in MTK’s 2-0 loss to Mezokovesd-Zsory. Dressed but did not play in MTK’s 2-0 win over Dorogi.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Did not dress in Rangers’ 4-1 win over Aberdeen. Dressed but did not play in Rangers’ 4-0 win over Dundee United.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Offseason.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Defensores Unidors - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 4-1 loss to Toulouse. Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 3-1 loss to Lyon.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 1-0 loss to SV Babelsberg 03.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in West Ham’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Sporting de Huelva. Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Club withdrew from league due to increased energy prices.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 2-1 loss to Rijeka.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game until 2/10.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 4-1 cup loss to Fram.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Did not dress in St. Gallen’s 3-0 win over Servette.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - No game until 2/18.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Did not dress in Rayon’s 0-0 draw with Kiyovu Sports.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - No game until 2/25.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - No game until 2/26.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Monagas - Venezuela - Did not dress in Monagas’ 0-0 draw with Deportivo la Guaira.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 4-1 win over FC Kray.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - No game until 3/11.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Benfica’s 9-0 win over Clube de Albergaria.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Walsall’s 1-0 loss to Salford City. Dressed but did not play in Walsall’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 2-2 draw with Police Tero FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - No game until 2/24.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - Offseason.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not play in either of Accra’s games.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Tied Sidi Bouzid 0-0. Lost 1-0 to Ben Guerdane.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Gorica’s 3-0 lossto Sibenik.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Offseason.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 2/25.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 2-2 draw with Vilafranquense.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Den Bosch’s 3-0 loss to TOP Oss.

Indoor

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-2 win over Mesquite.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to KC.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in Utica’s 5-3 loss to Milwaukee.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 assists in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to KC.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Scored 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 11-3 loss to Baltimore. Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 10-3 loss to Baltimore.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 7-6 shootout loss to Monterrey. Played in Empire’s 11-3 loss to Chihuahua.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 8-4 win over Dallas.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in Dallas’s 8-4 loss to Florida.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 8-4 win over Dallas.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal and 2 assists in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Played in Central Florida’s 9-8 win over Memphis.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 6-4 win over Monterrey.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Had a goal and 2 assists in Empire’s 7-6 shootout loss to Monterrey. Had an assist in Empire’s 11-3 loss to Chihuahua.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-2 win over Mesquite.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 7-2 win over Mesquite.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - No game this week.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 6-4 win over Monterrey.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 8-4 win over Dallas.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - No game until 2/25.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/25.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 2/25.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game until 2/25.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/25.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 2/25.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - No game until 2/25.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/25.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/26.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/26.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/25.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/25.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/25.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - Offseason.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - Offseason.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - Offseason.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Jalil Anibaba (SKC)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Petar Cuic (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Jon Kempin (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Odaine Sinclair (Comets)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)