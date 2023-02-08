2023 KC Current Regular Season and Challenge Cup Schedules Released

At last, we have a schedule! The Kansas City Current and the National Women’s Soccer League released both their 2023 regular season schedule as well as the new and revised 2023 Challenge Cup schedule.

The season starts on the road on March 25th as the KC Current travel to face the North Carolina Courage. This is an interesting matchup as KC are loaded with tons of former Courage players, including Kristen Hamilton, Hailie Mace, Sam Mewis (out injured) and new superstar signing, Debinha.

They have their home opener at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday, April 1st. It’s a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Finals as the Portland Thorns come to town for an 11:50 AM CT kickoff. KC will look to get one back against Portland and they’ve certainly stacked their roster in preparation.

The Current will play all their home games at CMP before opening their new downtown stadium ahead of the 2024 season.

In total, the KC Current will play 22 league games, 11 home and 11 away, along with another six in the NWSL Challenge Cup (three home, three away). The Challenge Cup has changed as well. It is now interspersed throughout the season, instead of being in preseason and overlapping the start of the season. That makes for a minimum of 28 games for Kansas City this year, not including any post-season action.

One big scheduling issue to be dealt with was the Women’s World Cup being held in Australia and New Zealand this summer. That tournament will go from July 20th through August 20th. The Current only have one game, August 18th against OL Reign here in KC, that falls in that window and there is a nearly two-week gap before the start of the tournament. Kansas City looks so incredibly deep they were unlikely to be impacted by the competition anyways, but this should take the strain off most teams during this time.

2023 KC Current Schedule Date Home Visitor Stadium Time(CT) Date Home Visitor Stadium Time(CT) Sat Mar 25 North Carolina Courage Kansas City Current WakeMed Park 1 p.m. Sat Apr 1 Kansas City Current Portland Thorns Children’s Mercy Park 11:50 a.m. Sat Apr 15 Chicago Red Stars Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium 7 p.m. Sat Apr 22 Kansas City Current Orlando Pride Children’s Mercy Park 2 p.m. Sun Apr 30 Kansas City Current NJ/NY Gotham FC Children’s Mercy Park 5 p.m. Sun May 7 Angel City FC Kansas City Current BMO Stadium 7 p.m. Sun May 14 Kansas City Current San Diego Wave FC Children’s Mercy Park 5 p.m. Sat May 20 Kansas City Current Racing Louisville FC Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Fri May 26 Kansas City Current Houston Dash Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sat Jun 3 Kansas City Current North Carolina Courage Children’s Mercy Park 7:30 p.m. Sat Jun 10 OL Reign Kansas City Current Lumen Field 9 p.m. Sun Jun 18 Kansas City Current Washington Spirit Children’s Mercy Park 6 p.m. Sat Jun 24 Orlando Pride Kansas City Current Exploria Stadium 6 p.m. Sat Jul 1 Portland Thorns Kansas City Current Providence Park 9:30 p.m. Fri Jul 7 Racing Louisville FC Kansas City Current Lynn Family Stadium 7 p.m. Fri Aug 18 Kansas City Current OL Reign Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sat Aug 26 Houston Dash Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium 7:30 p.m. Fri Sep 1 Kansas City Current Angel City FC Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sat Sep 16 San Diego Wave FC Kansas City Current Snapdragon Stadium 9 p.m. Sat Sep 30 Washington Spirit Kansas City Current Audi Field 6 p.m. Sat Oct 7 Kansas City Current Chicago Red Stars Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sun Oct 15 NJ/NY Gotham FC Kansas City Current Red Bull Arena 4 p.m.

2023 KC Current Challenge Cup Schedule Date Home Visitor Stadium Time (CT) Date Home Visitor Stadium Time (CT) Wed Apr 19 Houston Dash Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium 7 p.m. Wed May 17 Racing Louisville FC Kansas City Current Lynn Family Stadium 6:30 p.m. Wed Jun 14 Kansas City Current Chicago Red Stars Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sat Jul 22 Kansas City Current Houston Dash Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sat Jul 29 Chicago Red Stars Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium 7 p.m. Fri Aug 4 Kansas City Current Racing Louisville FC Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m.

Any stretches that look especially tough? Any road trips you are planning? Let us know in the comments below.