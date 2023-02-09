For the Glory KC is back with the sixth episode of season two!

REMEMBER: We’ve moved to a new hosting platform, be sure to subscribe. With the uncertainty around SB Nation and the fact that they previously hosted our podcast, and in an effort to not lose our episodes, we’ve moved everything to Anchor (but you can subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts).

On this week’s episode Sheena and I discuss Sporting Kansas City, the KC Current and more! Alan Pulido is back in practice, and we share our excitement! Additionally, Tim Leibold arrived in Arizona and joined training as well. SKC were back in action in the preseason with a Remi Walter brace. We talk about some Peter Vermes quotes, including the talk of adding a new center back to the roster. Plus, the KC Current get all the love with a discussion of two new signings and an injury update on Desiree Scott. And of course, the Digital Crawl y’all!

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times of each segment):

Pulido and Leibold - 5:35

SKC Preseason action - 18:44

Vermes talks adding a CB - 14:00

PV on extending his contract and the USMNT job - 28:00

SKC Team values - 30:40

Multiple KC Current roster moves - 39:37

Digital Crawl - 49:37

You can find For the Glory KC wherever you get your podcasts (and if it’s not somewhere, leave me a comment below, email us or DM us on Twitter and we’ll work on that). Just search “For the Glory KC” and be sure to subscribe!

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast. Five-star ratings and reviews will help others find the pod. If it’s not quite five-star worthy yet, feel free to let us know in the comments or on Twitter (@PlayFor90 or @ForTheGloryKC).

Also, you can find the podcast on all the social media platforms: @ForTheGloryKC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or you can email us at ForTheGloryKC at Gmail.

The temporary intro/outro music is by Kristian Leo and is from the song “Ride it Like You Mean It.”