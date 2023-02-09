Comets face Florida Friday

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets broadcast team joined Thad Bell for another episode of The Blue Turf. We take a look at the Comets' much-needed win over the St. Louis Ambush last weekend. The Comets were missing starting defender John Sosa (suspension), Benji Monreal, and Rian Marques to injuries.

In the first half the teams trade goals with the Ambush leading at halftime. The third quarter saw the Comets jump out to a lead with three straight goals but the Ambush responded with three of their own. Going into the fourth quarter down a goal and needing points it was rookie forward Junior Kazeem to the rescue. In his fifth indoor game, Kazeem scored to level it and then again to take the lead with less than a minute left.

Lucas Sousa, Milos Vucic and Ray Lee were all on the scoreboard as well.

Next up for the Comets is the Florida Tropics. Florida visits Kansas City Friday and the Comets return the favor on the following weekend. This a big opportunity for the Comets to move up out of third place or at least to cement their spot above the also-rans in the Eastern Conference.

We also discuss the recent roster moves by Kansas City with Mirko Sandivari, Nick McDonald, Odaine Sinclair and Josue “Sway” Mazon being placed on “trade waivers”. The Comets also signed their third-round draft pick, Park University forward Jakib Jones.

Pink Game and self-defense class

The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation will host a pregame self-defense class for women of all ages, the Comets will auction their game-worn special jerseys to benefit TAKE. Sign up before noon Friday for the self-defense class.

You can find The Blue Testament family of pods covering all the local teams wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Thad @TheBackpost, and Erik Bergrud @erikbergrud. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review!