For the Glory KC is back with the ninth episode of season two!

On this week’s episode Sheena and I discuss the unfortunate but not world ending 1-0 loss by Sporting Kansas City on the road at the Portland Timbers. We also preview the Colorado Rapids game. The show also includes injury updates for Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido, Nemanja Radoja and Tim Melia. Perhaps most importantly, there is a new signing (probably) coming and it’s to help the defense.

Here is a quick rundown of topics and their start times:

Sporting KC vs. Portland Thoughts - 3:50

SKC CB Rumor - 23:37

Vermes new Contract - 28:09

MLS Season Pass Week 1 - 34:01

Colorado Rapids Preview - 41:19

Digital Crawl - 51:00

