Across State Lines: Kempin Retires From Professional Soccer

Sporting Kansas City’s first HomeGrown Player, Jon Kempin announced his retirement from professional soccer this past week on social media. He calls time on a fourteen year professional career that started in 2009 when he signed with the then Kansas City Wizards. In his career, Kempin made thirty-four appearances in league play and thirty-two starts with Kansas City, the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, and DC United during his career. He also spent time on loan in the US lower leagues with eight different teams; Orlando City, Oklahoma City Energy, San Antonio Scorpions, Swope Park Rangers, LA Galaxy II, Hartford Athletic, San Diego Loyal, and Loudoun United.

With Kempin’s retirement, that leaves six players who were with the club when they were the KC Wizards who are still playing professional soccer; Teal Bunbury, Sunil Chhetri, Roger Espinoza, Kei Kamara, Igor Kostrov, and Graham Zusi.

Here is the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - Dressed but did not play in New England’s 1-0 win over Charlotte.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 82 minutes in Nashville’s 2-0 win over NYCFC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 1-0 win over Dallas.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville's 2-0 win over NYCFC.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in St. Louis’s 3-2 win over Austin.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Game this week postponed.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Chicago - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to New England.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Started and played 86 minutes in Vancouver’s 2-1 loss to Salt Lake.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’s 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - LA - Game this week postponed.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 4-0 win over Colorado.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 4-0 loss to Seattle.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Game this week postponed.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville's 2-0 win over NYCFC.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to New England.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - No game this week.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 72 minutes in Chindia’s 2-0 loss to Rapid. Started and played 90 minutes in Chindia’s 0-0 draw with U Craiova 1948.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Looking for schedule.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - FK Qabala - Azerbaijan - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Qabala’s 2-2 draw with Sabail.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 3-0 loss to UPNFM.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 3-2 loss to Coquimbo Unido.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Durango’s 1-0 loss to Venados FC. Dressed but did not play in Durango’s 2-1 loss to CA La Paz.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 57 minutes in Vasas’ 2-2 draw with Kisvarda.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Pasto’s 1-1 draw with Boyaca Chico.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in either of Future’s games.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 2-1 win over Racing Cordoba.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 84 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 loss to Argentina.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 90 minutes in Venezia’s 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/11.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 3/3.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 58 minutes in Bengaluru’s 3-1 win over Goa.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 2-1 win over Thor.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 120 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 (7-6) shootout win over West Ham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-2 draw with Kecskemeti TE.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with FC Juarez.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - Started and played 85 minutes in Septemvri’s 1-0 loss to CSKA Sofia.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in either of Sudeva’s games.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 2-1 loss to Racing Santander II.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - HK Kopavogur - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Kopavogur’s 6-0 cup win over Fram.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 1-1 draw with Herrera.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - Started and played 78 minutes in Incheon’s 2-1 loss to Seoul.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 61 minutes in Brisbane’s 2-0 loss to Perth.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in All Boys’ 1-0 win over San Telmo.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - No game this week.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-1 loss to Neuchatel Xamax.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game until 3/5.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - No game until 3/5.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 2-1 loss to Ajax.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Stjarnan’s 2-1 win over Afturelding.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 2-0 loss to Benfica.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - No game this week.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - No game until 3/3.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Argentina’s 1-0 win over New Zealand. Did not dress in Leon’s 2-2 draw with Queretaro.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 80 minutes in Dabas’ 4-0 loss to PTE-PEAC.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Came off the bench and played 42 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over San Cristobal.

Chloe Logarzo (KCC) - Western United (Loan) - Australia - Did not dress in Western’s 6-0 win over Newcastle.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Did not dress in Sarmiento’s 1-1 draw with Estudiantes.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - SK Beveren - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Beveren’s 3-0 loss to CLub Brugge II.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor’s 3-1 loss to KR.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Fram.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Tied Al Akhaa Al Ahli 2-2.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 1-1 draw with Dijon II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in MTK’s 1-0 win over MTE 1904.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Dressed but did not play in Rangers’ 3-0 loss to Celtic.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Lost 2-0 to Ermis Aradippou.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - Started and played 74 minutes in Alvarado’s 1-1 draw with Gimnasia Mendoza.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Troyes’ 2-1 loss to Ajaccio.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 2-1 loss to Greifswalder.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Dressed but did not play in West Ham’s 1-1 (7-6) shootout loss to Aston Villa.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - No game this week.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Rakospalotai - Hungary - Did not dress in Rakospalotai’s 3-0 win over Ikarus BSE.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 4-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 1-0 win over Beroe.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Fram.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in St. Gallen’s 4-0 win over Sion.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/11.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 59 minutes in Rudes’ 2-0 win over Solin. Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’ 2-0 loss to Slaven Koprivnica.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Peninsula - Australia - Started and played 58 minutes in Peninsula’s 2-1 loss to SC Wanderers.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 2-0 win over Rutsiro.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Started and played 75 minutes in Penang’s 2-2 draw with Kuala Lumpur City.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Game this week was postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - Did not dress in Selangor’s 1-0 win over Kelantan United.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 4-2 win over Iztapa. Dressed but did not play in Comunicaciones’ 0-0 draw with Mixco.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 2-1 win over MSV Dusseldorf.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - No game until 3/3.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game this week.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Started and played 76 minutes in Walsall’s 3-3 draw with Hartlepool United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Port’s 2-1 win over Bangkok United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Did not dress in Graficar’s 1-0 loss to Zeleznicar Pancevo.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game until 4/15.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - No game this week.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Started and played 66 minutes, scoring a goal in Monastir’s 2-0 CAF Confederations Cup win over TP Mazembe.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Did not dress in Gorica’s 1-0 win over Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Did not dress in Setif’s 2-0 win over NC Magra.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game until 3/3.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Did not dress in Oliveirense’s 2-2 draw with Moreirense.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Den Bosch’s 0-0 draw with ADO Den Haag.

Indoor

Dom Alvarado (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 4-2 loss to Chihuahua.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Did not dress in either of San Diego’s games.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 6-5 loss to Utica. Played in Harrisburg’s 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Had an assist in St. Louis’s 4-2 loss to Chihuahua.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 4-2 loss to Chihuahua.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 6-5 loss to Utica. Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Harrisburg’s games.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - No game this week.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Had an assist in Florida’s 9-8 win over Tacoma.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - No game this week.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 9-8 win over Tacoma.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Had a goal and an assist in Central Florida’s 12-11 win over Tampa Bay.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in Tacoma’s 9-8 loss to Florida.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - No game this week.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 9-8 win over Chihuahua. Played in San Diego’s 6-3 win over Monterrey.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Did not dress in either of San Diego’s games.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Harrisburg’s games.

Odaine Sinclair (Comets) - Mesquite (MASL) - Played in Mesquite’s 13-2 loss to Monterrey.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not dress in either of Rapid City’s games.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 8-4 win over Milwaukee.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in Harrisburg’s 6-5 loss to Utica. Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 9-8 loss to Florida.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 9-8 win over Tacoma.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/26.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - No game until 3/25.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in the USA’s 2-1 win over Brazil.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in the USA’s 2-1 win over Brazil.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in the USA’s 2-1 win over Brazil.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - No game until 3/11.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/11.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/11.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/11.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/11.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/11.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/11.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/11.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/11.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/11.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - No game until 3/11.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/11.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/11.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/11.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - Offseason.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Offseason.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Offseason.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game until 4/1.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Flower City - No game until 4/1.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Lucas Bartlett (ACA)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Josip Hmura (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Will John (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Cole McLagan (SPR)

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Mykiaa Minniss (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Ashley Orkus (KCC)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)