Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Match Thread

Sporting KC are still searching for their first goal of the year as they open their home slate against the Los Angeles Galaxy

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live

Commentators: Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones

Line: Sporting KC +120, Los Angeles Galaxy +190, Draw +240

Referee: Armando Villarreal

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

0-1-1, 1 points

10th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)

Last 5: L-D

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee)

Los Angeles Galaxy

0-1-0, 0 points

13th in the West

Head Coach: Greg Vanney (3rd season)

Last 5: L

Injury Report: OUT: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (hamstring), OUT: Douglas Costa (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Chase Gasper (thigh)

