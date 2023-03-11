Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live
Commentators: Adrian Healey, Cobi Jones
Line: Sporting KC +120, Los Angeles Galaxy +190, Draw +240
Referee: Armando Villarreal
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
0-1-1, 1 points
10th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)
Last 5: L-D
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee)
Los Angeles Galaxy
0-1-0, 0 points
13th in the West
Head Coach: Greg Vanney (3rd season)
Last 5: L
Injury Report: OUT: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (hamstring), OUT: Douglas Costa (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Chase Gasper (thigh)
