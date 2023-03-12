For the Glory KC is back with the 19th episode of the show!

Side note: There is a bit of an audio hiccup just for me in the first few seven minutes (luckily, I don’t talk much until later and it’s fixed). Sorry!

On this week’s first episode, Sheena and I talk about the 0-0 draw in the Sporting Kansas City home opener against the LA Galaxy. We take it player-by-player to give thoughts on the game, individual moments and point out some stats that may add some context.

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times):

Sheena’s gameday experience in the South Stand

Sporting KC/LA Galaxy Thoughts - 7:15

Leftover media day thoughts - 35:05

Digital Crawl - 37:00

You can find For the Glory KC wherever you get your podcasts. Just search “For the Glory KC” and be sure to subscribe! Here are some helpful links:

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast. Five-star ratings and reviews will help others find the pod. On Spotify you can review on the mobile app by clicking the three dots. On Apple, it’s much more straight forward. If it’s not quite five-star worthy yet, feel free to let us know in the comments or on Twitter (@PlayFor90 or @ForTheGloryKC).

Also, you can find the podcast on all the social media platforms: @ForTheGloryKC on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or you can email us at ForTheGloryKC at Gmail.

The temporary intro/outro music is by Kristian Leo and is from the song “Ride it Like You Mean It.”