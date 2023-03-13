 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

Sporting KC still can’t score as they head to FC Dallas

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Match

Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-1-2, 2 points) at FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points)

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sporting Time

Location: Toyota Park, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch: Apple TV

Last Match

Sporting Kansas City: 0-0 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy

FC Dallas: 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Weather

Table

Western Conference Table
Rk Squad MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Club Crest St. Louis 3 3 0 0 8 4 +4 9
2 Club Crest Seattle 3 2 0 1 6 1 +5 6
3 Club Crest Austin 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6
4 Club Crest San Jose 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6
5 Club Crest FC Dallas 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4
6 Club Crest Minnesota Utd 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
7 Club Crest Los Angeles FC 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3
8 Club Crest Portland Timbers 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
9 Club Crest Real Salt Lake 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
10 Club Crest Sporting KC 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2
11 Club Crest Vancouver 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1
12 Club Crest LA Galaxy 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
13 Club Crest Colorado Rapids 3 0 1 2 0 5 -5 1
14 Club Crest Houston Dynamo 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/12/2023.

Lineups

