Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

The Match
Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-1-2, 2 points) at FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points)
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. Sporting Time
Location: Toyota Park, Frisco, Texas
How to Watch: Apple TV
Last Match
Sporting Kansas City: 0-0 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy
FC Dallas: 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps
Table
|Rk
|Squad
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|9
|2
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|+5
|6
|3
|Austin
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
|4
|San Jose
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|6
|5
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|6
|Minnesota Utd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
|8
|Portland Timbers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|9
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|10
|Sporting KC
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|11
|Vancouver
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|12
|LA Galaxy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|13
|Colorado Rapids
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|14
|Houston Dynamo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Generated 3/12/2023.
