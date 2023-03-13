Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

30 shots. No goals. Sporting KC was creating chances against the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Unfortunately, they were playing soccer. Where ‘close’ doesn’t count.

Shades of Blue looks at the numbers and why SKC has yet to find the back of the net in 2023.

The second most shots in club history without a goal is a sign they’re creating opportunities, but the quality of those chances is lacking. While Daniel Salloi has yet to find midseason form and Willy Agada appears to struggle with confidence, the impact of missing Johnny Russell has been painfully obvious.

Newcomer Nemanja Radoja made his MLS debut, but he played a different position than expected. Remi Walter has things working nicely with the centerbacks from the #6 position, and they rolled with the hot hand. What might the midfield look like next week?

All of a sudden the attack seems to be a larger issue than the defense, who have given up just one goal in 270 minutes. Robert Voloder is still working some kinks out, but progressing nicely. Tim Leibold slotted in at left back and played well in his first start.

We talk about press box shenanigans and Peter Vermes clapping back at the KC Star reporter.

Also, there are some very strong opinions on St. Louis City and their ‘perfect’ start to MLS.

You can find The Blue Testament wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review! Follow Cody @ThatCodyTho, Thad @TheBackpost, and Robert @SpKCLife.