Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Gibson Reaches Another Milestone

Two of Kansas City’s professional teams were in action over the weekend and it was a mix of results all around for the teams. On Saturday both Sporting KC and the KC Comets took the field on opposite ends of the metropolitan area. Sporting came away with a 0-0 draw against the LA Galaxy while the Comets suffered a frustrating 5-4 loss to the visiting Baltimore Blast. The Comets turned around and immediately went on the road for a game on Sunday in Milwaukee against the Milwaukee Wave. KC bounced back from the disappointing result on Saturday to secure a big 8-6 win over the Wave on Sunday.

Here are the stats and milestones from the three games.

Sporting KC

Daniel Salloi made his 175th appearance in all competitions for KC, tying him with Chance Myers for 15th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 157th appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Myers for 16th on that list.

It was Salloi’s 148th appearance in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Myers for 16th all time on that list.

Comets

3/11

Ramone Palmer made his 186th appearance in all competitions for KC, tying him with Stefan Stokic for 4th all time on that list.

Ignacio Flores’ assist was his 54th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Byron Alvarez for 7th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s goal was his 35th in league play for KC, tying him with Alain Matingou for 18th all time on that list.

Lee’s goal was his 75th goal/assist in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Geison for 13th all time on that list.

3/12

Leo Gibson made his 250th appearance in league play for KC, he’s the 1st player to reach that mark. Overall all KC indoor teams, he’s the 8th player to reach that mark, he joins the likes of Iain Fraser, Nate House, Kevin Koetters, Gino Schiraldi, Jim Schwab, Wes Wade, and Warren Westcoat.

Palmer made his 187th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Stokic for 4th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa made his 50th appearance in league play, he’s the 23rd player to reach that mark.

Rian Marques’ second goal was KC’s 200th in Milwaukee in all competitions.

Marques’ 2 goals gave him 49 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Kiel Williams for 14th all time on that list.

Marques’ 2 goals gave him 62 goals/assists in all competitions for the Comets, moving him ahead of Adam James and into 17th place all time on that list.

Lee’s goal was his 36th in league play for KC, tying him with Kevin Ellis for 17th all time on that list.

Lee’s assist was his 30th in league play for KC, tying him with Stokic and Williams for 11th all time on that list.