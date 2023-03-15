Across State Lines: USL Championship Season Kicks Off

Another American league kicked off this past weekend, with the first weekend of the USL Championship taking place. The former Kansas City player who may have had the most involvement in his team’s game was former Sporting KC HomeGrown Player, Kaveh Rad, who scored at both ends of the field for his new team, Hartford Athletic against Monterey Bay FC. Rad scored in the 41st minute for Hartford, a goal that briefly tied the game at 2-2 before a penalty kick and then an own goal by Rad made it 4-2 for Monterey Bay before half time.

He wasn’t the only former player to score in the USL Championship this week, as former Sporting KC II player, Enoch Mushagalusa also scored in Louisville City’s 3-1 win over Orange County SC.

Here’s this week’s full update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in St. Louis’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - Started and played 90 minutes in New England’s 4-0 loss to LAFC.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 76 minutes in Nashville’s 2-0 win over Montreal.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with New York.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 2-0 win over Montreal.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in St. Louis’s 2-1 win over Portland.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in LA’s 0-0 draw with KC.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Chicago - Started and played 89 minutes before being red carded in Chicago’s 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 1-0 win over Seattle.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Dressed but did not play in Charlotte’s 3-0 loss to Atlanta.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Dressed but did not play in Vancouver’s 5-0 win over Real Espana. Did not dress in Vancouver’s 1-1 draw with Dallas.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes, scoring a goal in Columbus’s 1-1 draw with Toronto.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - LA - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in LA’s 0-0 draw with KC.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 1-0 loss to San Jose.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in LAFC’s 3-0 win over Alajuelense. Started and played 65 minutes in LAFC’s 4-0 win over New England.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Nashville’s 2-0 win over Montreal.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - On loan.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 3-1 win over Oakland.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 3-1 loss to San Antonio.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Tulsa - Came of the bench and played 17 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-1 draw with Miami.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Dressed but did not play in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/15.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville -Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 3-1 win over Orange County.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Hartford’s 5-3 loss to Monterey Bay.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 win over Detroit.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - Started and played 90 minutes in Hartford’s 5-3 loss to Monterey Bay.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Tulsa.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 3-1 loss to Loudoun.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Tulsa.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/18.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 5-3 win over Hartford.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Miami (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Tulsa.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in Berekum’ 1-0 win over Legon Cities FC.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 73 minutes in Chindia’s 1-1 draw with Voluntari.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Looking for schedule.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - FK Qabala - Azerbaijan - Started and played 66 minutes in Qabala’s 1-1 draw with Turan.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Dressed but did not play in Vida’s 1-1 draw with Olancho.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 0-0 draw with Universidad de Chile.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Dressed but did not play in Durango’s 3-0 win over Dorados.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Started and played 62 minutes in Vasas’ 2-0 loss to Kecskemeti TE.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in either of Pasto’s games.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in either of Future’s games.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Ferro Carril Oeste.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 2-0 loss to Melbourne Victory.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 1-1 draw with Brescia.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 63 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 5-0 win over Haladas Viktoria.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - Tied Club Colonial 1-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 50 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-1 loss to Mumbai City. Bengaluru advanced 9-8 on penalties.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Did not dress in Fjolnir’s 2-0 win over Fylkir.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over West Ham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes before being subbed out in Ujpest’s 1-0 win over Mezokovesd-Zsory.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 2-0 win over Tigres.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - Started and played 79 minutes in Septemvri’s 2-1 win over Botev Plovdiv.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Did not dress in Sudeva’s 5-2 loss to Mohammedan.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dressin Coruxo’s 1-0 win over Compostela.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - HK Kopavogur - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 3 goals in HK’s 3-0 win over Augnablik.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Chiriqui.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - Started and played 75 minutes, scoring a goal in Incheon’s 1-0 win over Jeju United.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Brann - Norway - No game until 3/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Brisbane’s 2-0 win over Western United.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Started and played 70 minutes in All Boys’ 1-1 draw with Agropecuraio.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - Started and played 90 minutes in Al Wasl’s 1-1 draw with Sharjah.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 2-1 win over Bellinzona.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vilaverdense’s 3-0 loss to Braga.

Josip Hmura (SPR) - Al Bataeh - UAE - Dressed but did not play in Al Bataeh’s 1-1 draw with Al Dhafra.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Did not dress in Vitesse’s 3-1 loss to Sparta Rotterdam.

Ryan James (SKC) - HFX - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Stjarnan’s 1-1 draw with Breidalik.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 4-0 loss to Braga.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Started and played 90 minutes in Accra’s 3-2 win over Dreams FC.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Slavia’s 1-0 loss to Slutsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Leon’s 1-0 win over Juarez.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Dabas’ 3-0 loss to Paksi FC II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 60 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Sant Andreu.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Did not dress in either of Sarmiento’s games.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - SK Beveren - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Beveren’s 1-0 win over Beerschot.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 3-1 loss to Throttur Reykjavik.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Afturelding.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Sandvikens - Sweden - No game until 4/2.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Tied Salam Zgharta 1-1.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - No game this week.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Came of the bench and played 21 minutes in MTK’s 4-2 win over Diosgyor.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Rangers’ 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Anagennisi’s 3-1 loss to PO Xylotymbou.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Alvarado’s 2-1 win over Club Athletico Guemes.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-0 loss to Lorient.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Levante Las Planas.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Rakospalotai - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Rakospalotai’s 1-0 win over Rakosmente FC KFT.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes, recoding an assist in Hajduk’s 2-0 win over Osijek.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Did not dress in Botev’s 2-1 loss to Septemvri Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Afturelding.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Basel.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-2 win over NIF/HG.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 78 minutes in Rudes’ 1-0 win over Orijent 1919.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Peninsula - Australia - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Peninsula’s 2-2 draw with Brisbane Roar II.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes in Rayon’s 1-1 draw with AS Kigali.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Started and played 111 minutes, scoring a goal in Penang’s 2-2 (4-3) shootout win over Kedah. Suspended for Penang’s 2-1 loss to Selangor.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Season postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - Did not dress in Selangor’s 2-1 win over Penang.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Dressed but did not play in Comunicaciones’ 2-1 loss to Xinabajul.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 3-1 win over SV Sonsbeck.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - Started and played 90 minutes in Sparta’s 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 71 minutes before being red carded in Benfica’s 5-0 win over FC Famalicao.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Dressed but did not play in either of Walsall’s games.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes, recording an assist in Port’s 3-1 win over Lampang.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Did not dress in Graficar’s 2-1 loss to Trayal Krusevac.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game until 4/15.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not dress in Accra’s 3-2 win over Dreams FC.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Started and played 70 minutes, scoring a goal in Monastir’s 1-0 win in the CAF Confederations Cup over TP Mazembe.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Did not dress in Gorica’s 5-4 win over Istra 1961.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - No game this week.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania -

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Oliveirense’s 1-0 loss to Feirense.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Den Bosch’s 4-0 loss to VVV.

Indoor

Dom Alvarado (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to Harrisburg.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in San Diego’s 8-7 win over Empire.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-4 loss to Utica. Played in Harrisburg’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to Harrisburg.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in St. Louis’s 6-5 loss to Harrisburg.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-4 loss to Utica. Had 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Harrisburg’s games.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Did not play in Empire’s 8-7 loss to San Diego.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 5-4 win over Utica.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in Dallas’s 10-8 loss to Mesquite.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in Florida’s 5-4 win over Utica.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - Did not dress in Central Florida’s 7-4 win over Fayetteville. Did not dress in Central Florida’s 10-3 win over Fayetteville. Scored a goal in Central Florida’s 9-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Played in Empire’s 8-7 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 8-7 win over Empire.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 8-7 win over Empire.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Did not dress in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - Harrisburg/St. Louis (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Harrisburg’s games. Was then traded to St. Louis.

Odaine Sinclair (Comets) - Mesquite (MASL) - Scored a goal in Mesquite’s 10-8 win over Dallas.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Had a goal in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Did not dress in Rapid City’s 13-5 win over Cincinnati.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 5-4 loss to Baltimore. Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 7-4 loss to Utica. Had a goal and 2 assists in Harrisburg’s 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 12-9 loss to Chihuahua. Played in Tacoma’s 13-7 loss to Monterrey.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Played in Florida’s 5-4 win over Utica.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/26.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - No game until 3/25.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/15.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game until 3/26.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 3/26.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 3/26.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - No game until 3/24.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game until 3/26.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - No game until 3/26.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game until 3/26.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Grayson Barber (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - No game until 3/18.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - No game until 3/18.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 3/18.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game until 4/1.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Flower City - No game until 4/1.

Leonel Palma (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

Max Rugova (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Johnny Grant (SPR)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Will John (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

William Opoku Mensah (SPR)

Mykiaa Minniss (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Ashley Orkus (KCC)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)