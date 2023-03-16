For the Glory KC is back with the 20th episode of the show!

On this week’s second episode, Sheena and I preview this Saturday’s road trip to Frisco, Texas for Sporting Kansas City as they take on FC Dallas. We tackle the question of if Dallas is KC’s rival (they are not!), as well as break down their form, preview their players, and talk a little history between the clubs and of Dallas in particular. Plus, we talk about the ‘resolution’ of the Gregg Berhalter/Reyna family situation, the KC Current’s FIFA 23 ratings, Sporting KC II news as well as a national team call-up for Marinos Tzions to Cyprus.

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times):

Sporting KC vs Dallas Preview - 2:00

US Soccer investigation into Reyna/Berhalter - 24:01

NWSL in FIFA 23 Ratings - 32:01

Digital Crawl - 34:29

