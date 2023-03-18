 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Match Thread

Sporting KC heads down to Dallas, still looking for their first goal of the season

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Toyota Park, Frisco, Texas

How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live

Commentators: Raúl Guzmán, Sonny Guadarrama

Line: Sporting KC +250, FC Dallas -105, Draw +230

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

0-1-2, 2 points

10th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)

Last 5: L-D-D

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Tim Leibold (hamstring)

FC Dallas

1-1-1, 4 points

6th in the West

Head Coach: Nico Estévez (2nd season)

Last 5: L-W-D

Injury Report: OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

