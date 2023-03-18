Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: Toyota Park, Frisco, Texas
How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live
Commentators: Raúl Guzmán, Sonny Guadarrama
Line: Sporting KC +250, FC Dallas -105, Draw +230
Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
0-1-2, 2 points
10th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)
Last 5: L-D-D
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Tim Leibold (hamstring)
FC Dallas
1-1-1, 4 points
6th in the West
Head Coach: Nico Estévez (2nd season)
Last 5: L-W-D
Injury Report: OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
