29-year-old Colombian defender Dany Rosero joins Sporting KC

The rumors are true.

Sporting KC acquired 29-year-old Colombian center back Dany Rosero who signed a three-year contract with a fourth-year option.

Since 2016, Rosero has played in Colombia’s first division (Primera A) with Patriotas (2016), Deportivo Cali (2017-2019) and Junior (2020-2022). He played his youth career for Arsenal de Sarandi in Argentina where he also began his professional career in 2012.

The six-foot-two center back has played in over 300 professional games since turning pro across all competitions including South America’s most important tournament, Copa Libertadores.

His best season came in 2019 with Deportivo Cali where he scored seven goals and helped the club finish as runners-up in the country’s domestic cup tournament, Copa Colombia, and a top four finish in the regular season.

A year later, he joined Atletico Junior where he continued to earn caps in the Copa Libertadores and Copoa Sudamericana.

Wherever Rosero has played, they competed for championships. In 2017 with Deportivo Cali, they lost to Atletico Nacional in the Primera A Apertura final and in 2018, they reached the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals.

Last season, Rosero and Atletico Junior finished second in Copa Colombia, losing to Millonarios 2-1 on aggregate.

Rosero joins a Sporting KC squad who has had questions surrounding their backline heading into the season, and after the 1-0 season opening loss to the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

With Kortne Ford done for the season, it’s likely Rosero will immediately compete for a starting spot along the defensive line alongside Andreu Fontas.

VITALS

Dany Rosero (Danny roh-CERO)

Position: Defender

Born: 10/6/1993 (29 years old)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 lbs.

Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Birthplace: Bogota, Colombia

Citizenship: Colombia

Instagram: @dany_rosero