Baltimore up next - The Blue Turf

Erik Bergrud from the Kansas City Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell recorded another episode of The Blue Turf. The Comets earned a strong victory at home over the first place Milwaukee Wave. Leo Gibson, Zach Reget and Neto were the three stars but they were not the only ones to shine.

The Comets are tied for third with the Baltimore Blast which is the next opponent so the Comets have an opportunity to claim third for themselves. The top of the Eastern Conference is close with the top four spots separated by just four points and most teams have seven games left. Fifth place Utica is just four points behind the Comets and Baltimore so they are not out of the picture. The Comets practiced to minimize the effect of the small field in Baltimore but does the size really matter?

You can find The Blue Testament family of pods covering all the local teams wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Thad @TheBackpost, and Erik Bergrud @erikbergrud. If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review!