Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders

Sporting KC is still searching for answers as they welcome the Seattle Sounders

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Match

Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-2-2, 2 points) vs. Seattle Sounders (2-1-1, 7 points)

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sporting Time

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Apple TV

Last Match

Sporting Kansas City: 2-1 loss to FC Dallas

Seattle Sounders: 0-0 draw with Los Angeles FC

Weather

KANSAS CITY WEATHER

Table

Western Conference Table
Rk Squad MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Club Crest St. Louis 4 4 0 0 11 4 +7 12
2 Club Crest Los Angeles FC 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7
3 Club Crest Seattle 4 2 1 1 6 1 +5 7
4 Club Crest FC Dallas 4 2 1 1 6 4 +2 7
5 Club Crest Minnesota Utd 3 2 1 0 4 2 +2 7
6 Club Crest Austin 4 2 0 2 5 6 -1 6
7 Club Crest San Jose 4 2 0 2 4 6 -2 6
8 Club Crest Real Salt Lake 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
9 Club Crest Houston Dynamo 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
10 Club Crest Portland Timbers 4 1 0 3 5 10 -5 3
11 Club Crest Vancouver 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2
12 Club Crest LA Galaxy 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2
13 Club Crest Sporting KC 4 0 2 2 1 3 -2 2
14 Club Crest Colorado Rapids 4 0 1 3 1 7 -6 1
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/19/2023.

Lineups

