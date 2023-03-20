Predict the Lineup: Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders

The Match
Who: Sporting Kansas City (0-2-2, 2 points) vs. Seattle Sounders (2-1-1, 7 points)
Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. Sporting Time
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Apple TV
Last Match
Sporting Kansas City: 2-1 loss to FC Dallas
Seattle Sounders: 0-0 draw with Los Angeles FC
Weather
Table
|Rk
|Squad
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|12
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|7
|3
|Seattle
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|+5
|7
|4
|FC Dallas
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|7
|5
|Minnesota Utd
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
|6
|Austin
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|7
|San Jose
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|8
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|9
|Houston Dynamo
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|10
|Portland Timbers
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|11
|Vancouver
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|12
|LA Galaxy
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|13
|Sporting KC
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|2
|14
|Colorado Rapids
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|1
Provided by FBref.com: View Original Table
Generated 3/19/2023.
Generated 3/19/2023.
Loading comments...