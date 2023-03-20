Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 300 Stars for Zusi

It was a rough weekend for Kansas City in soccer terms as two of KC’s teams, Sporting KC and the KC Comets were in action in three games, and the teams came away with an 0-3 record on the weekend. Sporting dropped a 2-1 game on the road to FC Dallas. The Comets meanwhile dropped a game at home 6-5 to the Florida Tropics and 7-4 on the road to the Baltimore Blast.

Here are the stats and milestones.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 300th start in league play for KC, he’s the 1st player to reach that mark. He’s one of 5 players to reach that mark with one team, joining Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Diego Chara, Chris Wondolowski, and Andrew Farrell.

Daniel Salloi’s goal was his 39th in league play, tying him with Chris Klein for 6th all time on that list.

It was his 42nd in MLS competitions, tying him with Klein for 6th all time on that list as well.

Salloi scored his 7th goal in league play all time against Dallas, making him the sole all time leading scorer against them, breaking his tie with Johnny Russell and Preki.

It was Salloi’s 10th goal in all competitions against Dallas. He’s the Klein (10 vs CO), Preki (10 vs CO, 13 vs LA, 10 vs SJ), Digitial Takawira (10 vs CO).

Salloi scored his 15th goal in all competitions away from home, tying him with Takawira for 7th all time on that list.

Salloi made his 176th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Chance Myers for 15th all time on that list.

It was his 158th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Myers for 16th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 149th league appearance, tying him with Mo Johnston and Michael Harrington for 14th all time on that list.

Felipe Hernandez made his 36th substitute appearance in all competitions, tying him with Myers for 15th all time on that list.

It was his 32nd substitute appearance in league play, tying him with Jimmy Medranda and Paul Wright for 15th all time on that list.

KC Comets

3/18

Lucas Sousa’s 1st goal was his 49th in league play for KC, tying him with Geison for 11th all time on that list. His second goal broke the tie and gave him sole possession of 11th place all time on that list.

He’s the 11th player all time to score 50 goals in league play for KC.

Sousa’s first goal was his 55th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Robert Palmer for 10th all time on that list.

Sousa’s 3 points gave him 75 goals/assists in league play for KC, tying him with Kiel Williams for 11th all time on that list.

His 3 points gave him 83 goals/assists in all competitions for KC, moving him ahead of Williams and into 11th place all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s goal was his 37th in league play for KC, tying him with Adam James for 16th all time on that list.

Lee recorded his 31st assist in league play, breaking his tie with Williams and Stefan Stokic for 11th all time on that list.

Ignacio Flores made his 147th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Robert Palmer for 9th all time on that list.

3/19

Sousa’s goal was his 76th goal/assist for KC in league play, breaking his tie with Williams for 11th all time on that list.