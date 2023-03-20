KC Current announces 2023 season roster and signs draft picks

The Kansas City Current have announced their roster heading into the 2023 NWSL Season. In addition to the previously signed players, the Current have bolstered the roster by signing three picks from the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Defender Gabrielle Robinson was chosen in the second round (#15 overall), and has been signed through 2023 with an option for 2024. Jordan Silkowitz was also taken in the second-round pick (#18 overall) and is signed through 2024. Midfielder and Kansas City area native Rylan Childers (fourth round, #42 overall) is signed through the 2023 season.

“We have been impressed with what all three players have done so far in the preseason,” said general manager Camille Ashton said via press release. “They are a great fit culturally and we are excited to see how they continue to develop in KC.”

The full Kansas City Current roster that will begin the 2023 season features 24 players, including 14 from the 2022 roster that advanced to the NWSL Championship match in Oct. Midfielders Claire Lavogez, Sam Mewis, and defender Mallory Weber remain on the Season Ending Injury (SEI) list from last season, although their status is subject to change as their recovery progresses.

2023 Kansas City Current Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch, Cassie Miller, Jordan Silkowitz

Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Hanna Glas (INT), Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Addisyn Merrick, Gabby Robinson, Izzy Rodriguez, Mallory Weber (SEI), Jenna Winebrenner

Midfielders (7): Rylan Childers, Chardonnay Curran, Debinha, Vanessa DiBernardo, Morgan Gautrat, Lo’eau LaBonta, Claire Lavogez (SEI), Sam Mewis (SEI), Desiree Scott

Forwards (5): Michelle Cooper, Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer, Mimmi Larsson (INT), Alexa Spaanstra

SEI – Season Ending Injury list

INT – International Player

Notes:

Australian International midfielder Chloe Logarzo had been on loan but will not return now after being waived last week.

Three players are listed as Season Ending Injury (SEI) and do not count against the roster. Their status can be changed when they are ready to play. Weber was expected to be back early in the season and Lavogez more towards the middle of the year. No timeline has been given on if/when Mewis may return.

Swedish back Hanna Glas is in camp with the Current, having joined the team last week.