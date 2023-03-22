Across State Lines: National Team Call Ups

You may not notice it looking at the MLS schedule for this upcoming weekend, but we’re heading into another international break with national teams taking center stage. It appears there are about four former Kansas City players called up to their respective national teams for the upcoming window. In MLS there’s only one former player, former Sporting KC forward, Diego Rubio was called up by Chile. In the rest of the world there’s a few other call ups. Sunil Chhetri has been called up by India, Nicolas Hasler has been called up by Liechtenstein, and Cameroon called up Jerome Ngom Mbekeli. All of those except Mbekeli are former Sporting players, with Mbekeli being a former Swope Park Rangers.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Louis’s 3-0 win over San Jose.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - New England - Started and played 90 minutes in New England’s 1-0 win over Nashville.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 63 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to New England.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Dressed but did not play in Minnesota’s 2-1 win over Colorado.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to New England.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - St. Louis - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’s 3-0 win over San Jose.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Chicago - Suspended for Chicago’s 3-3 draw with Cincinnati.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Dressed but did not play in Cincinnati’s 3-3 draw with Chicago.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 67 minutes, recording an assist in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Orlando.

Luis Martins (SKC) - Vancouver - Did not dress in either of Vancouver’s games.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Columbus’s 2-1 loss to New York.

Oriol Rosell (SKC) - LA - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in LA’s 1-1 draw with Vancouver.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 0-0 draw with LAFC.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to Alajuelense. Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 0-0 draw with Seattle.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 loss to New England.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - On loan.

USL Championship

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC) - San Antonio - Did not dress in San Antonio’s 1-1 draw with Loudoun.

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 1-1 draw with RGV.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 3-2 loss to Birmingham.

Mataeo Bunbury (ACA) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 3-2 win over Tulsa.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Collin Fernandez (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Tulsa’s 3-2 loss to Birmingham.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over El Paso. Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-1 draw with Hartford.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game this week.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 3-1 win over El Paso.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Did not dress in Birmingham’s 3-2 win over Tulsa.

James Musa (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in either of Colorado Springs’ games.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 70 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Birmingham’s 3-2 win over Tulsa.

Kaveh Rad (SKC) - Hartford - Started and played 90 minutes in Hartford’s 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game this week.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in San Diego’s 3-0 win over Phoenix.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Hartford - Started and played 90 minutes in Hartford’s 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 88 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 loss to New Mexico.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’s 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 loss to New Mexico.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-0 win over Miami.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 loss to Louisville.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Miami (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 loss to New Mexico.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 0-0 draw with Charlotte.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Richmond - Started and played 69 minutes in Richmond’s 0-0 draw with Charlotte.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 3/25.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Omaha - No game until 3/26.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Charlotte - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Charlotte’s 0-0 draw with Richmond.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Lexington - Dressed but did not play in Lexington’s 2-1 loss to Knoxville.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Lexington - Started and played 90 minutes in Lexington’s 2-1 loss to Knoxville.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 3/26.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/25.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Richmond - Did not dress in Richmond’s 0-0 draw with Charlotte.

International

Paul Atta Agyei (SPR) - Berekum Chelsea - Ghana - Did not dress in Berekum’s 1-0 win over Legon Cities FC.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - Chindia Targoviste - Romania - Started and played 45 minutes in Chindia’s 1-0 loss to Botosani.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Looking for schedule.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - FK Qabala - Azerbaijan - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Qabala’s 2-0 win over Shamakhi.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Vida - Honduras - Started and played 90 minutes in Vida’s 4-1 loss to Olimpia.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Did not dress in Colo-Colo’s 3-1 loss to Cobresal.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Alacranes de Durango (Loan) - Mexico - Dressed but did not play in Durango’s 2-1 loss to Celaya.

Jessica Ayers (FCKC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Looking for schedule.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Vasas - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Vasas’ 3-2 loss to Paksi FC.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Deportivo Pasto - Colombia - Did not dress in Deportivo’s 2-1 win over Deportivo Cali.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Future - Egypt - Did not dress in Future’s 3-0 win over ASKO de Kara.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Tigers - China - Forfeiting the rest of the season.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 win over Gimnasia Jujuy.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - Melbourne City - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Melbourne’s 1-1 draw with Sydney.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 1-0 win over Ascoli.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 3-1 cup win over Haladas Viktoria. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 3-0 win over Szekszardi WFC.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - Golden Lion - Martinique - No game until 4/1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Came off the bench and played 116 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 2-2 (4-3) shootout loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 4/6.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 120 minutes, scoring a goal in Aston Villa’s 2-1 cup win over Manchester City.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Ujpest’s 5-1 loss to Puskas.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 3-2 win over Necaxa.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Septemvri Sofia - Bulgaria - Started and played 73 minutes in Septemvri’s 3-0 loss to Cherno More.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Sudeva - India - Offseason.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Coruxo FC - Spain - Did not dress in Coruxo’s 2-1 win over Burgos Promesas.

Brookelynn Entz (KCC) - HK Kopavogur - Iceland - No game this week.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Did not dress in Arabe’s 2-1 loss to Universitario.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Incheon - South Korea - Started and played 66 minutes in Incheon’s 5-0 loss to Gwangju.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Brann - Norway - No game until 3/25.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane Roar - Australia - Did not dress in Brisbane’s 3-1 lss to Western Sydney.

Tomas Granitto (SKC) - All Boys - Argentina - Started and played 76 minutes in All Boys’ 1-1 draw with Guillermo Brown.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - York - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Al Wasl - UAE - Started and played 75 minutes in Al Wasl’s 1-1 draw with Kalba.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Vaduz - Liechtenstein - Started and played 90 minutes in Vaduz’s 0-0 draw with Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 75 minutes in Duisburg’s 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen.

Shelby High (KC) - Vilaverdense - Portugal - Did not dress in Vilaverdense’s 2-0 win over Atletico Ouriense.

Josip Hmura (SPR) - Al Bataeh - UAE - Did not dress in Al Bataeh’s 3-0 loss to Sharjah.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC) - Vitesse - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse’s 1-1 draw with PSV.

Ryan James (SKC) - HFX - Canada - No game until 4/14.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Stjarnan - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Stjarnan’s 3-1 cup win over IBV.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 1-0 win over Portimonense.

Osuman Kassim (SPR) - Accra Lions - Started and played 62 minutes in Accra’s 3-0 loss to Nsoatreman FC.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Slavia-Mozyr - Belarus - Started and played 63 minutes in Slavia’s 2-0 loss to Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Leon - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Leon’s 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul.

Lorant Lettner (COL-UMKC) - Dabas - Hungary - Started and played 67 minutes in Dabas’ 2-0 loss to MTK II.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 win over Castelldefels.

Jose Mauri (SKC) - Sarmiento - Argentina - Did not dress in Sarmiento’s 2-0 loss to River Plate.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - SK Beveren - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 73 minutes, recording an assist in Beveren’s 2-0 win over Lierse K.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Did not dress in Thor/KA’s 7-2 win over Selfoss.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 65 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 loss to Valur.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Sandvikens - Sweden - No game until 4/2.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Safa Beirut - Lebanon - Offseason.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Gueugnon - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Gueugnon’s 1-0 win over Besancon.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - MTK Budapest - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in MTK’s 0-0 draw with Csakvari TK.

Maddie Nolf (KCC) - Rangers WFC - Scotland - Started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 6-0 win over Hibernian.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Anagennisi Derynias - Cyprus - Started and played 89 minutes in Anagennisi’s 2-0 win over AO Agia Napa.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Alvarado - Argentina - Started and played 88 minutes in Alvarado’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Moron.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-2 draw with Brest.

David Panka (SPR) - Hertha Berlin II - Germany - Did not dress in Hertha’s 1-0 loss to Rot-Weib Erfurt.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-0 win over Real Betis.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Rakospalotai - Hungary - Started and played 78 minutes in Rakospalotai’s 2-0 win over 1908 SZAC Budapest.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split/NK Solin - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Hajduk’s 1-0 win over Slaven Koprivnica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Botev’s 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 loss to Valur.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-0 loss to Winterthur.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 win over AGF.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - NK Rudes - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Rudes’ 1-0 loss to Dubrava Zagreb.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - Peninsula - Australia - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Peninsula’s 2-0 loss to Gold Coast.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - Rayon Sports - Rwanda - No game this week.

Soony Saad (SKC) - Penang - Malaysia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Penang’s 5-2 loss to Sabah FC.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Season postponed.

Rauf Salifu (SPR) - Selangor - Malaysia - Did not dress in Selangor’s 4-0 loss to Johor Darul Ta’zim.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - No game this week.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Did not dress in Hilden’s 1-0 loss to SpVg Schonnebeck.

Sydney Schneider (KCC) - Sparta Praha - Czech Republic - Started and played 90 minutes in Sparta’s 1-1 draw with 1.FC Slovacko.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - ASC Tidjikja - Mauritania - Looking for schedule.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Did not dress in either of Benfica’s games.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Walsall - England - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Walsall’s 2-0 win over Gillingham.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 87 minutes in Port’s 2-0 win over Sukhothai.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Graficar Belgrad - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Graficar’s 1-1 draw with Zlatibor Cajetina. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in Graficar’s 2-0 win over Jedinstvo UB.

Jada Talley (KCC) - KuPS - Finland - No game until 4/15.

Joseph Addo Tetteh (SPR) - Accra Lions - Ghana - Did not play in Accra’s 3-0 loss to Nsoatreman FC.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - US Monastir - Tunisia - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Monastir’s 2-0 loss to Young Africans.

Nikola Vujnovic (SKC) - HNK Gorica - Croatia - Did not dress in Gorica’s 2-1 loss to Varazdin.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - ES Setif - Algeria - Did not dress in Setif’s 1-0 win over ASO Chlef.

Kaylin Williams (KC) - KF Vllaznia - Albania - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - UD Oliveirense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Oliveirense’s 2-0 loss to Benfica II.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - Den Bosch - Netherlands - Started and played 90 minutes in Den Bosch’s 3-1 win over Dordrecht.

Indoor

Dom Alvarado (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Played in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Harrisburg. Did not dress in St. Louis’s 3-2 win over Florida.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Had 2 goals in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Had an assist in San Diego’s 6-4 win over Monterrey. Had an assist in San Diego’s 7-3 win over Empire.

Mike DaSilva (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Played in Harrisburg’s 10-4 loss to St. Louis. Suspended for Harrisburg’s 5-4 win over Utica.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Had an assist in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Harrisburg. Suspended for St. Louis’s 3-2 win over Florida.

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA) - Utica (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Played in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Did not dress in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis (MASL) - Had a goal in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Harrisburg. Played in St. Louis’s 3-2 win over Florida.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Had a goal in Harrisburg’s 10-4 loss to St. Louis. Had 2 goals in Harrisburg’s 5-4 win over Utica.

Pat Healey (SKC) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Harrisburg’s games.

DeBray Hollimon (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Played in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Adam James (KC) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Empire’s games.

Jakib Jones (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Florida (MASL) - Scored a goal in Florida’s 6-5 win over KC. Played in Florida’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Roman Knox (SPR) - Dallas (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Dallas’s games.

Tate Lancaster (KC) - Florida (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Played in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park) - Central Florida (NISL) - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Did not dress in either of Tacoma’s games.

Arne Neufang (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Played in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Empire (MASL) - Did not dress in Empire’s 9-5 loss to Chihuahua. Played in Empire’s 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 6-4 win over Monterrey. Played in San Diego’s 7-3 win over Empire.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego (MASL) - Played in San Diego’s 6-4 win over Monterrey. Played in San Diego’s 7-3 win over Empire.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Played in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Did not dress in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Richard Schmermund (Comets) - St. Louis (MASL) - Had an assist in St. Louis’s 10-4 win over Harrisburg. Played in St. Louis’s 3-2 win over Florida.

Odaine Sinclair (Comets) - Mesquite (MASL) - Played in Mesquite’s 13-1 loss to Tacoma. Played in Mesquite’s 6-3 loss to Tacoma.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City (MASL) - Had an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Played in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City (MASL) - Had 2 goals and an assist in KC’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Had a goal in KC’s 7-4 loss to Baltimore.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Rapid City (MLIS) - Played in Rapid City’s 12-9 win over Cincinnati. Did not dress in Rapid City’s 13-4 win over Detroit Waza Flo.

Steve Tekesky (ACA) - Kansas City (MASL) - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Lesia Thetsane (Comets) - Harrisburg (MASL) - Had a goal and 2 assists in Harrisburg’s 10-4 loss to St. Louis. Had 2 goals and an assist in Harrisburg’s 5-4 win over Utica.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma (MASL) - Played in Tacoma’s 13-1 win over Mesquite. Played in Tacoma’s 6-3 win over Mesquite.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida (MASL) - Had an assist in Florida’s 6-5 win over KC. Had an assist in Florida’s 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/26.

Elyse Bennett (KCC) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

Kristen Edmonds (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/26.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/26.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - Angel City - No game until 3/26.

Addie McCain (KCC) - Chicago - No game until 3/25.

Haley McCutcheon (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Victoria Pickett (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/25.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/15.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/26.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Portland - No game until 3/26.

Lynn Williams (KCC) - Gotham - No game until 3/26.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/25.

MLS Next Pro

Mo Abualnadi (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game until 3/26.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

John Klein III (Comets) - St. Louis - No game until 3/26.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 3/26.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Houston - No game until 3/24.

Mikey Lenis (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Enzo Mauriz (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/26.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game until 3/26.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - No game until 3/26.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game until 3/26.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game until 4/1.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Flower City - No game until 4/1.

Leonel Palma (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

Max Rugova (ACA) - Gold Star - No game until 4/1.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Motown - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Kian Alberto (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Kaile Auvray (ACA)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Nick Besler (KC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

TJ Fatah (SPR)

Spencer Glass (SKC)

Jeff Hughes (Comets)

Erik Hurtado (SKC)

Will John (SKC)

Jaycie Johnson (KC)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Chloe Logarzo (KCC)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Nick McDonald (KC)

Mykiaa Minniss (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Josue Mazon (Comets)

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Lebo Moloto (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Ashley Orkus (KCC)

Brett Petricek (Comets)

Travis Pittman (Comets)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Dominique Richardson (FCKC)

Parker Roberts (KC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (FCKC)

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park)

Matheus Silva (SPR)

Abby Small (KC)

Brett St. Martin (SKC)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Cade Thomson (SPR)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Julian Vazquez (SKC)

Gaby Vincent (KCC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Ciaran Winters (ACA)

Zach Wright (SKC)