For the Glory KC is back with the 21st episode of the show!

On this week’s only episode (we were out of town at that Sporting KC and FC Dallas game), Sheena and I look back at said loss in Frisco. We have plenty of thoughts on the game, from both an in-person and re-watch perspective. Plus, we preview this Saturday’s showdown with the Seattle Sounders coming to Kansas City.

Because we previewed the game off an eight+ hour drive, we left out all the Seattle international absences.

For Club & Country



Six players have been called in:



• Alex Roldan

• Raúl Ruidíaz

• Nouhou

• Xavier Arreaga

• Obed Vargas (U-20s)

• Reed Baker-Whiting (U-19s) — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 21, 2023

We also get a chance to preview the season opener for the KC Current who face the North Carolina Courage in the league’s first game of the weekend. And it couldn’t be avoided, so we talk about this nonsense with the Soccer Capitol podcast rebranding as River City Ramble.

Here is a quick rundown of topics (and approximate start times):

Our Dallas #Roaddron Experience - 1:20

Loss at Dallas - 10:30

SKC vs Seattle Preview - 31:11

KC Current vs NC Courage preview - 41:15

Sporting KC and a STL podcast controversy - 50:21

Digital Crawl - 61:01

