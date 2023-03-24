Recaps, previews and breaking down playoff scenarios for the Comets - The Blue Turf

Erik Bergrud, the color analyst for the Kansas City Comets broadcast team and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament (for now) have another episode of The Blue Turf. This week we again recorded from the World Famous Kansas Soccer Dome while the Comets practiced for the added ambiance.

We recap the Baltimore Blast and Florida Tropics games and preview the upcoming game with Harrisburg. We also break down the playoff scenarios.

Last weekend was not good for the Comets. A 6-5 loss at home versus Florida despite outshooting the Tropics 58-14. The Comets struggled mightily to find the back of the net until the fourth quarter but it was too late.

The quick turnaround sent them to Baltimore the next day but travel woes made it all the more difficult. Baltimore’s unique field and back-to-back games for the Comets were already a challenge but travel prevented the game from starting on time. When it did kickoff, only part of the Kansas City squad was in the building. Players arrived and went to the field with little or no warm ups. Despite going down early the Comets were able to level it up in the third but ran out of steam, dropping their second game of the weekend,

The Comets play last place Harrisburg for their next two matches and need to earn points to make sure they remain in the playoff zone. Erik breaks down the playoff scenarios and possible match ups.

