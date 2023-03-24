KC Current season preview pod and Alex Loera interview

A pair of pods to prepare for the Kansas City Current season.

Daniel Sperry from the Kansas City Star and Thad Bell from The Blue Testament (for a few more days) preview the season. We take a look at possible lineups with all the new players but it is complicated by a lengthy list of injuries to start the season.

The Current picked up many (if not all) of the top NWSL free agents in the off-season but most will not be available in the season opener. We make a couple of predictions on goal scoring and where the Current will finish.

Next up is an interview with Alex Loera. Going into her second year, Loera played a couple of roles in her rookie year. She pure defender and the defensive midfielder spot, and played very well in both spots. We talk about the excitement going into the new season and the future with a new stadium being built and what it means to her and other players.

She also asserts her desire to get forward and score some more goals after notching a couple in her first season. Another topic is how much Desiree Scott has meant to her growth and what it means to have her back for another season. Coach Matt Potter makes a cameo as well.

You can find The Blue Testament family of pods covering all the local teams wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Thad @TheBackpost, and Daniel Sperry @sperrydaniel94.

If you like the show, please subscribe, rate, & review!