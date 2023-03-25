KC Current begin 2023 NWSL season @ North Carolina Courage

Match Details

Kansas City Current (0-0-0)

@ North Carolina Courage (0-0-0)

When: Saturday, March 25 | 1:00 PM CT

Where: Cary, NC | WakeMed Soccer Park

Stream: Paramount+

Local Broadcast: Audio on Kansas City Current app, featuring Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko

The Kansas City Current begin their much-anticipated 2023 season as contenders after bringing in players like Debinha, Vanessa DiBenardo, and Morgan Gautrat in the off-season, but major injuries for the first game vs. the North Carolina Courage is the story.

KC Current Injury Report: It’s



OUT: Mallory Weber (R Knee - SEI), Sam Mewis (R Knee - SEI), Claire Lavogez (R Knee - SEI), Desiree Scott (L Knee), Hanna Glas (L Knee), Debinha (L Knee), Morgan Gautrat (L Lower Leg), Vanessa DiBernardo (R Knee), Kristen Hamilton #KCBaby — Cindy Lara (@cinderL9) March 24, 2023

What we’re watching

Even with those significant injuries, Kansas City has a lot of depth, and we will be watching how head coach Matt Potter adjusts without Debinha, Hamilton, Gautrat, and DiBenardo. Expect rookie Michelle Cooper to make her professional debut. The second overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Cooper, the 2022 MAC Hermann award winner, scored a goal or provided an assist in nearly 75% of the games at Duke University. She’s expected to play a major role in her rookie season, especially for this first game.

And should midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta score a goal this game, look forward to goal-scoring celebration, likley to go viral.

Additional four things to watch for the season opener.

Current vs. Courage history: Kansas City leads series, 2-1-2

Last season, in two regular season matches, the Current and Courage combined to score 12 goals, with Kansas City winning both matches by one score (4-3 at North Carolina, 3-2 at Kansas City).

North Carolina players to watch:

Kerolin, forward, will lead the attack, scored six goals, with 13 assists in 2022.

Tyler Lussi, acquired in the off-season from Angel City FC via a trade in exchange for defender Merritt Mathias, is also a dangerous forward.

Predicted Score: 2-0, Kansas City