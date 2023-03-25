Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders
Time: 7:30 pm
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live
Commentators: Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson
Line: Sporting KC +105, Seattle Sounders +230, Draw +230
Referee: Alex Chilowicz
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
0-2-2, 2 points
13th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)
Last 5: L-D-D-L
Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Tim Leibold (hamstring)
Seattle Sounders
2-1-1, 7 points
3rd in the West
Head Coach: Brian Schmetzer (8th season)
Last 5: W-W-L-D
Injury Report: OUT: Heber (left hamstring strain)
