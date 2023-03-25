 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders Match Thread

Sporting KC is still in search of their first win as they welcome the Seattle Sounders

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC at Sporting Kansas City Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Apple TV MLS Live

Commentators: Dre Cordero, Jamie Watson

Line: Sporting KC +105, Seattle Sounders +230, Draw +230

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

0-2-2, 2 points

13th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (15th season)

Last 5: L-D-D-L

Injury Report: OUT: Kortne Ford (Achilles surgery), OUT: Logan Ndenbe (hamstring), OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee), OUT: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Alan Pulido (knee), QUESTIONABLE: Tim Leibold (hamstring)

Seattle Sounders

2-1-1, 7 points

3rd in the West

Head Coach: Brian Schmetzer (8th season)

Last 5: W-W-L-D

Injury Report: OUT: Heber (left hamstring strain)

